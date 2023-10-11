Study Shows Changes in Habits for Better Psychological Well-being: Sleep, Eating, and Sports

Changes in Sleeping, Eating, and Sports Habits Most Common for Improving Psychological Well-Being

On World Mental Health Day, insurer Aegon conducted a study to determine how Spaniards perceive their emotional well-being across different autonomous communities. The results show that Asturians value their mental health the most, with a score of 7.18 out of 10. The national average is 7.11, with Extremadura being the community with the highest rating at 7.46.

The study also found that 12.4% of Spaniards evaluate their emotional health negatively, which is slightly lower than in the previous study. However, 67.4% rate their emotional well-being above seven points, and an increasing number of people consider themselves to have excellent mental health, representing 30% of those surveyed.

Aegon’s study also looked at emotional health by autonomous communities. Extremadura topped the list with a score of 7.46, followed by Castile and Leon (7.34), the Valencian Community (7.31), Castilla la Mancha (7.28), and Madrid’s community (7.22). The Principality of Asturias ranked sixth with a score of 7.18, outperforming the Basque Country, Galicia, and Cantabria.

The study also analyzed different profiles. It found that women and young people without children have a perception of their emotional well-being that is below the national average. Women rated their mental health at 6.89 points, while young people between 26 and 40 years old without children reported worsening economic and professional situations, leading to lower emotional well-being.

According to the study, 73.2% of respondents experienced feelings of being highly strung, distressed, or keyed up for at least several days throughout the year. Additionally, 70% of participants reported having experienced stress or anxiety in 2023, with 22.4% experiencing those states more than half of the days this year.

To improve their mental health, respondents have incorporated various routines in their lives. 61.7% engage in activities to take care of their minds, an increase from the previous study. Changes in sleeping, eating, and sports habits were the most common aspects that had a positive impact. Other activities mentioned include reading, muscular and mental relaxation exercises, and seeking help from psychological professionals. The study found that women, young people, and those who work tend to be the most proactive in improving their mental health.

Overall, the study conducted by Aegon highlights the importance of prioritizing emotional well-being and adopting healthy habits to improve mental health.

