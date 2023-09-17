Study Shows Prescribing Few Opioid Tablets Can Relieve Pain and Prevent Misuse

Prescribing Few Opioid Tablets after Emergency Room Discharge Proven Effective in Pain Relief and Addiction Prevention

Barcelona, Sep 17 (EFE) – A recent study presented at the European Congress of Emergency Medicine in Barcelona revealed that prescribing just a few opioid tablets to patients discharged from the emergency room can effectively relieve pain and prevent the misuse of these drugs. The study was conducted by Raoul Daoust, a professor at the University of Montreal, and aims to find the right balance between providing enough medication for pain relief and reducing the risk of addiction.

The overprescription of opioids, which are highly effective in relieving pain but highly addictive, has been identified as a contributing factor to the opioid abuse crisis. As a result, doctors have become more cautious in prescribing these medications, particularly for chronic pain. However, it is crucial for patients to receive adequate medication to aid their recovery from pain and injuries.

The study, which involved 2,240 adult patients treated at six hospital emergency departments in Canada, found that half of the patients discharged from the emergency room required only five tablets or less than five milligrams of morphine or an equivalent opioid pain reliever. The researchers aimed to offer a personalized approach to prescribing opioids, ensuring that patients have enough medication to control their pain while minimizing the availability of unused tablets that could be misused.

“Our findings allow us to adapt the amount of opioids we prescribe according to the patient’s needs,” explained Professor Daoust. “We could ask pharmacists to provide opioids in small portions, such as five tablets initially, because for half of the patients that would be enough for two weeks.”

Overall, the study provides valuable insights for emergency doctors, helping them achieve the right balance between pain relief and preventing opioid misuse. By prescribing opioid medication according to individual patient needs, it is hoped that the study’s findings can contribute to mitigating the opioid crisis.

