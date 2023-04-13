news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 13 – Being able to predict how the prognosis of stroke patients will evolve is easier thanks to a multicenter study coordinated by the Catholic University of Rome: in about one out of two cases, the stroke initially gives only mild symptoms; however, about half of these patients (called minor strokes) end up suddenly worsening. It is crucial to predict who will get worse in order to recognize patients to be treated more aggressively immediately, explains Aldobrando Broccolini of Cattolica, author of two works published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery.

The study, which involved 16 large hospitals (15 Italian and 1 Swiss), involved 308 patients with acute ischemic stroke characterized by minimal neurological deficit, but with an occlusion involving a large caliber artery in the skull. In these patients, current treatment guidelines do not define a single therapeutic approach.



“Minor strokes”, strokes associated with a generally favorable clinical picture, account for almost half of all strokes.



In practical terms, a stroke patient with minimal symptoms may present, for example, with mild hemiparesis and mild speech impairment but with intact cognitive function. The experts involved minor stroke patients with an occlusion of a large vessel in the skull, in particular the occlusion of a more peripheral section of the middle cerebral artery. Current guidelines advise against an endovascular procedure for these patients with a mild degree of clinical impairment.



"However – specifies Broccolini – we know that a percentage of these, despite having minimal symptoms at the beginning, can undergo a significant clinical worsening". For example, the study showed that the presence of atrial fibrillation is a predictor of clinical deterioration. "Our data suggest that the most reasonable therapeutic approach initially involves medical management and close clinical monitoring and then endovascular treatment only in the presence of an early worsening of symptoms. This approach – he concludes – gives similar results for the long-term prognosis. term versus an approach involving immediate endovascular treatment".


