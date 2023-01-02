news-txt”>

BOLZANO – The “male cold” is not potentially lethal, as some men suffering from sore throats, coughs and fever fear, simply because it does not exist. A scientific study published in the “Journal of Psychosomatic Research” has debunked the well-rooted myth that seasonal illnesses are heavier for males than for women.

According to the Innsbruck researchers, “the concept of ‘male cold’ should be discarded.” Men have no worse symptoms than women, but the fairer sex recovers more quickly. Certainly the male complains more, but this aspect has not been analyzed by scholars.

‘Despite the pervasive belief in pop culture, empirical data on specific gender differences are scarce,’ write scientists led by David Riedl of the University Department of Psychiatry II and Daniel Dejaco of the University Department of Otolaryngology at the Medical University of Innsbruck , as reported by the Apa.

In their study, the researchers observed the course of symptoms of 113 people with flu symptoms in the first eight days after infection. Fifty-six percent of the participants were female, and the mean age of the group was 41 years. Symptoms were assessed both subjectively (self-assessment by patients) and objectively (assessment by a physician).

The study found “no significant difference” between men and women in objective symptoms at the onset of the disease, such as stuffy or runny nose, headache, chills or lack of sleep. However, there was “significantly faster recovery in women,” both in terms of physician-assessed and patient-reported symptom severity. Researchers cite the interaction of sex hormones with the immune system as a possible cause of this phenomenon.

Previous studies have shown that women are better able to produce antibodies, which increases immune activity and therefore a faster and more effective defense against infections. The study authors also point to the fact that men are more likely to be examined and treated more thoroughly than women for the same severity of symptoms. A 2019 population-based study in Denmark showed that nearly three out of four diseases are diagnosed later in women than men.

Males just have to take note of it: the cold does not distinguish between genders.