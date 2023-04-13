Women and men who avoid any animal products in their diet are often perceived by the public as particularly health-conscious. Researchers at the Center for Public Health at the Medical University of Vienna have now examined the dietary pattern and physical activity behavior of vegans and have in many cases found a discrepancy between appearance and reality, as stated in a broadcast on Thursday.

More sports, more industrial foods

According to the study, vegans do exercise more often than average, but the widespread consumption of industrially processed foods in this group cannot be classified as “beneficial for health“. The study results were recently published in the journal “Nutrients”.

As undisputed as the benefits of plant-based food for health are in science, the degree of processing of the food consumed must be taken into account in this area, according to the study. For the study led by MedUni scientists Maria Wakolbinger and Sandra Haider, 516 people answered questions about their eating habits in an online survey. At the time, all participants had been vegan for at least three months and were on average 28 years old. “Vegan is not to be equated with ‘healthy’ per se,” said Wakolbinger.

Many finished products

The research team identified two groups of vegans: those with a “convenience” diet (53 percent) were characterized by a higher consumption of processed fish and meat alternatives, vegan savory snacks, sauces, cakes, sweets, ready meals, fruit juices and refined types of grain. “The negative effects of industrially processed foods on health have now been clearly proven in studies,” says Wakolbinger. People who eat a mixed diet have a 29 percent higher risk of all-cause mortality if they mainly consume convenience foods. The increased risk of being overweight or obese increases by up to 51 percent, by 29 percent for cardiovascular diseases and by as much as 74 percent for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Lots of vegetables, fruit and protein alternatives

The vegans classified as health-conscious (47 percent) eat more vegetables, fruit, protein and milk alternatives, potatoes, whole grain products, vegetable oils and fats. According to the study, this group cooks more often with fresh ingredients. The physical activity behavior is also different between the two vegan study populations, although vegans generally do sports more often than the average Austrian population. “As our study showed, the health-conscious group does significantly more exercise than those people who can be assigned to the convenience eating pattern,” said first author Haider.

“Pudding Vegetarianism”

Veganism is a form of plant-based eating. In contrast to vegetarians, vegans not only abstain from meat, but also from all foods of animal origin, such as milk, eggs or cheese. According to the MedUni, around two percent eat vegan in Austria. The term “pudding vegetarianism” refers to a diet in which vegetarians eat too much sweets instead of meat. “Accordingly, the convenience food pattern we determined could definitely be described as ‘pudding veganism’,” summarized Wakolbinger and Haider. According to the broadcast, an annual turnover of 1.7 billion euros is now being made in Europe with vegan meat and milk alternatives.

