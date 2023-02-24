A childhood-onset fluency disorder. And the stutteringThe most common developmental speech fluency disorder is developmental stuttering. He went back to talking after that Fedez on Instagram he said: “Sorry for the stutter, it’s a problem I have. It takes me a while to formulate a sentence.’ Uncertainties, hesitations and sudden stops in speaking can be absolutely normal – indicatively – up to the age of 30-36 months, as indicated the Institute of Santa Chiara.

Cause

The exact cause of stuttering is not known. There are those who believe that it has neurophysiological origins. When does this alteration of verbal communication appear? Mostly 3-6 years old. But, on some occasions, it can also occur in adolescents or adults.

Symptoms

Stuttering can be noticed when the speaker and the listener hear and perceive an anomalous flow of words. Among the symptoms are:

Repetition of sounds and syllables (word parts) (ma-ma-ma-mama)

Extensions of both consonant and vowel sounds (m_____amma)

Word breaks (ie pauses within a word) – dysrhythmias

Audible or silent blocks (i.e. pauses in speech, audible or mute)

Circumlocutions (turns of phrase to avoid dreaded words)

Words uttered with excessive physical tension (visible and/or audible)

Repetition of monosyllabic words (I-I-I-I)

How to cure

Speech therapy can be particularly effective in helping people gain control over their speech, just as cognitive behavioral therapy can help with some aspects of stuttering. As indicated by Medels.

Differences between stuttering and cluttering

Infrequent and early onset, cluttering or slurred speech is characterized by:

a very fast speech,

messy,

disritmico,

hardly intelligible,

often in association with short attention span and speech and language problems

(both in terms of expression and understanding)

The person with cluttering is unaware of his speech pattern and therefore does not care about it.