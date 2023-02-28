Home Health Stuttgart, 45-year-old Italian kills two people and sets fire to the house – breaking latest news
Health

Stuttgart, 45-year-old Italian kills two people and sets fire to the house – breaking latest news

by admin
Stuttgart, 45-year-old Italian kills two people and sets fire to the house – breaking latest news

German police arrested a 45-year-old Italian man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman to death with a knife, and to have set fire to the house where the victims were. This is reported by Bild, which reports of a large-scale operation by police and firefighters in the Feuerbach district of Stuttgart. According to initial reports, a team of firefighters returning from an operation noticed smoke coming from a building around 2.30pm. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered a man with a knife in front of the building’s entrance, and alerted the police. Rescuers pulled the two victims out of the burning house still alive, but died in hospital.

The police, always reports Bild, explained that the arrested man was found in possession of “two knives”. In the frantic phases of the arrest, the officers fired a shot, but the suspect was not injured. According to police spokesman Stepahn Widmann “the dynamics of the crime are not entirely clear”. “The case is being followed up by the Anti-Crime Department and investigations are underway,” she added. When asked about the suspect’s identity, the police replied: “We can’t confirm anything, not even the nationality.” It is not even clear for now what the relationship was between the two victims and the arrested person, added the spokesman.

Downstairs from the burned apartment was a small Italian cafe. But it’s been closed for about six months.

The crime is added today to another case involving an Italian: an 81-year-old who shot a 16-year-old in front of a school.

(Article being updated)

You may also like

found dead in the fields, the yellow of...

LIVE Juve-Turin 2-2 in the 45th minute: show...

Breast cancer, what are the first alarm bells...

A common sweetener increases the risk of heart...

Juventus capital gains, appeal to the Board of...

Illness during boxing training, serious Daniele Scardina –...

Colitis, the foods you absolutely must not eat

Sleeping well lengthens life, studying leaves you speechless

New technology for cancer detection and treatment. «...

Juve-Turin 1-1 direct: Cuadrado draws the derby

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy