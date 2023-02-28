German police arrested a 45-year-old Italian man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman to death with a knife, and to have set fire to the house where the victims were. This is reported by Bild, which reports of a large-scale operation by police and firefighters in the Feuerbach district of Stuttgart. According to initial reports, a team of firefighters returning from an operation noticed smoke coming from a building around 2.30pm. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered a man with a knife in front of the building’s entrance, and alerted the police. Rescuers pulled the two victims out of the burning house still alive, but died in hospital.

The police, always reports Bild, explained that the arrested man was found in possession of “two knives”. In the frantic phases of the arrest, the officers fired a shot, but the suspect was not injured. According to police spokesman Stepahn Widmann “the dynamics of the crime are not entirely clear”. “The case is being followed up by the Anti-Crime Department and investigations are underway,” she added. When asked about the suspect’s identity, the police replied: “We can’t confirm anything, not even the nationality.” It is not even clear for now what the relationship was between the two victims and the arrested person, added the spokesman.

Downstairs from the burned apartment was a small Italian cafe. But it’s been closed for about six months. The crime is added today to another case involving an Italian: an 81-year-old who shot a 16-year-old in front of a school.