Pixie cut has become THE hairstyle for mature hair in recent years. The haircut does indeed offer many advantages: it conjures up volume, is easy to care for and looks feminine and cheeky at the same time. It suits women of all ages, but is particularly popular with women over 60. We explain what makes the haircut so appealing, why it was crowned the trend hairstyle again this year and how to style your hair properly.

Why does the pixie cut look so good on women over 60?

The pixie cut is a particularly versatile haircut. It can be easily adjusted to the face. The length of the bangs and the highlights can also be varied as desired, so that every woman can find something that suits her. This makes it the dream hairstyle for all ladies who have fine hair.

The fringed cheeky variation of the popular short haircut

Depending on whether you want a cheeky or elegant hairstyle, the ends of the hair can be cut fringed or smooth. The styling in this case is very simple and succeeds even complete beginners. A product is usually worked into the hair with the fingers, creating the popular “wild look”.

Pixie cut with a difference: elegant and feminine

If you prefer a sleek look, go for a pixie with very subtle layers. The top coat is a little longer, reaching to the ears at the front and to the shoulders at the back. The bangs are also longer and fall on the forehead.

Side parted pixie for fine hair

Women with fine hair will surely love the pixie cut with a side parting. This is how you conjure up more fullness and ensure a stylish appearance. Two strands are often left longer at the front for this purpose – they frame the face and let the facial features come into their own.

The short haircut for fine, white hair

The pixie is perfect for both gray hair and white hair. Mainly because the different hair lengths add tension to the hairstyle and create beautiful light reflections. Of course, there is no need to overdo it – too many layers can have the opposite effect and make the hair look thinner than usual.

Spice up white hair with subtle color

A cool trick that looks particularly good on women with gray and white hair: a pink tinge in the hair makes the complexion look fresher and younger. Thanks to the layers, the color does not catch the eye and the nuance is very subtle. Of course you can also use other colors, but pink looks super fresh and suits women with pale skin very well.

Smooth falling or wild pixie cut? How to style it correctly

A smoothly falling pixie cut ensures an elegant appearance and looks particularly feminine. The quickest way to style is with a round brush and blow dryer. If you want a natural look, you can texturize the hair with salt spray and then shape the hairstyle with your fingers. Of course you can also use a curling iron to style the hair as desired. However, the device can also damage fine and brittle hair. It is therefore much better to rely on hair gel if necessary.

The short haircut needs maintenance

No matter how many advantages the short haircut may have: Anyone who decides to do so must expect regular visits to the hairdresser. Because the hairstyle has to be trimmed every two to three weeks, otherwise it quickly gets out of shape and looks unkempt. Since this is a step cut, you cannot trim it yourself. Even if the hair is dyed, you should trust the hairdresser. Because step cuts in particular can be spiced up with subtle highlights. Regular care is therefore crucial for a successful end result. You can still take care of your hair at home. Hair treatment and hair mask are absolute musts from the age of 60.