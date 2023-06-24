Styling mistakes in summer: These ruin your look!

Making wrong decisions is human – both in life and in fashion. However, certain mistakes are mostly made out of ignorance, otherwise you could have avoided them. Of course, knowing the basics of summer fashion is very important in order to reduce the risk of fashion mistakes to zero. So, are you ready to take notes? In this article we will tell you which styling mistakes you should definitely not make in summer so that your look is flawless!

Styling Mistakes in Summer – Too many logos

We’ll start this list with a big mistake that avoiding is at the heart of good taste and style at all. It is the excessive and demonstrative application of logos.

Luxury brands have their appeal, no question, and often some logos can even be a fun and stylish fashion element for a piece of clothing. Still, there’s an unwritten guide that clearly states that excessive use of logos—too large, flashy ones placed all over the garment—makes the outfit look cheap and tacky.

In other words, if you have too many logos on yourself, you risk creating an extremely unfashionable and unattractive look. That’s why we advise you to always be as prudent as possible when putting together your outfit. And if you absolutely must have a visible logo, incorporate it (in moderation) into your clothing.

See-through clothing with the wrong bra

While there is undoubtedly a fashion trend in which a dark-colored bra shows through a blouse made of light-colored, sheer fabric, remember that you need to be very careful when using it. When dosed correctly and used in the right situations, this trend can certainly make for a cool look, but in all other cases it’s just a big fashion mistake. How can you avoid this summer styling mistake?

Wearing the right bra is important if you don’t want to draw negative attention to your gorgeous summery sheer dress or blouse. So make sure that it is the same shade as the dress or blouse, not too tight or too baggy, and that its cut is not too baggy and peeks out from under the garment in a vulgar way. With the right bra, you’ll be ready to wear see-through style with class all summer long.

Combine fabrics that don’t go together

It’s a classic rainy summer day mistake – mixing garments and fabrics from different seasons in the same outfit. Some examples? A linen skirt with a thick wool sweater, a cotton T-shirt with thick leather trousers, cotton trousers with a thin down jacket.

Remember that when it comes to clothing, the fabrics – like the colors – need to be combined correctly. Examples of good pairings are: tulle and leather, lace and cashmere. So if you are looking for a stylish look on rainy days, you should put together these fabrics.

Also, don’t forget that your summer fashion game largely depends on the quality of the fabric you choose. Wearing heavy or non-breathable fabrics like polyester and velvet is absolutely unacceptable – they’re extremely uncomfortable in the heat and you’ll be constantly wiping sweat from your face. This summer styling mistake will bring you great suffering.

What should you wear to the festival? Get tips for an attractive yet comfortable look here!

Too many colors and accessories

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you should look a rainbow. Too many colors at once can rob your look of style. In summer it is better to choose a pastel palette, and bold and bright colors should appear mainly as spectacular accents in your outfit.

As for the accessories, you’ve probably heard that too many cooks spoil the broth. Remember that they can both enhance and ruin an outfit. Overdoing it with the accessories leads to the latter, and that goes for all seasons.

Which sneakers to wear with a summer dress: combinations that make great outfits can be found here!

Styling mistakes in summer – flip flops and nothing else

Flip flops are certainly comfortable in hot weather. But think about it for a moment – do they go with all your pretty summer dresses and outfits? Obviously not!

So try to be a bit more playful with your summer style. In addition to flip flops, there are countless options for flat summer shoes that will spice up your outfit without sacrificing comfort. Think flat sandals, ballet flats, sneakers and even barefoot shoes.

Barefoot shoes for women: why you walk on clouds with them? Find out here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

