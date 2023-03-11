The sun is shining, the temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer – spring is just around the corner and we can’t wait to welcome the most beautiful season of the year! While we tend to wear darker and richer colors in the autumn and winter months, things can be a little stronger and more colorful for spring and summer. So if you’re looking for ways to add a touch of liveliness to your outfits, colorful sneakers are the way to go! The colorful shoes are very trendy and immediately put you in a good mood. So read on and remember our tips on how to combine colorful sneakers and create trendy and stylish spring outfits 2023! Happy styling, girls!

How to combine colorful sneakers?

We have already explained to you which sneakers go well with jeans. Okay, but how can we combine colorful sneakers and still look stylish? However, the line between a colorful and trendy outfit and kitsch is very fine and there are a few styling tips that you should definitely keep in mind.

Go for a monochromatic look

The monochrome look is very trendy this year and is probably one of the easiest ways to combine colorful sneakers in spring and create chic outfits with them. What does that mean? Let’s say you have a pair of brightly colored neon pink sneakers in your closet. Then style them with garments of the same or a similar color. Whether it’s a skirt, dress or pantsuit – pretty much anything is allowed, as long as the outfit and sneakers match in color. Colorful pantsuits and sneakers in particular are celebrated as THE trend combo for spring and the look is sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

With black and white

Both white and black as colors look great with absolutely any other color. So how about pairing a classic white t-shirt with black jeans and colorful sneakers?

The beauty of black and white clothing is that you can style it with just about anything and the hues are some of the most essential wardrobe staples. Alternatively, you can wear black from head to toe and then add a little pop of color with brightly colored shoes.

Combine jeans and colorful sneakers

Can you name a more iconic combination than sneakers and jeans? Hardly likely! Loud, colorful and a real eye-catcher – colorful sneakers as a shoe trend in spring 2023 upgrade even the simplest outfit in no time at all. The colorful shoes look particularly good with jeans in a dark wash. Colorful sneakers also look great with a classic denim skirt, which is another basic for spring and give the look a cheerful, sporty touch.

Match the color of the outfit and shoes

Maybe you have a blue handbag that you love but don’t know what to wear it with? With colorful sneakers, of course! In order to create an ensemble that is as harmonious as possible, it is sufficient if you match the colors of the accessories and the shoes.

A colored blazer or an airy midi dress also work well with matching shoes and the play of colors gives our look a playful touch. So go through your closet to see which clothes will go best with your new sneakers and just have fun mixing and matching.

Focus on contrasts

And here is an outfit idea for those of you who like to stand out from the crowd. So why not go all out and combine the colorful sneakers with other colorful items of clothing? This is certainly an easy and fun way to update your looks for spring without a lot of effort. The mix-and-match fashion trend is making a huge comeback this year and the colorful outfits are a great mood booster. We find the contrast between bright trend colors such as yellow, green and pink and rich shades such as dark blue or red particularly exciting.