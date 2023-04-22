Home » Styling tips on how to dress for your flight!
Health

Styling tips on how to dress for your flight!

by admin
Styling tips on how to dress for your flight!

The holiday has already been booked and you are already looking forward to it? We can understand that very well, because the preparations are also in full swing here. But we all know how hectic it can get at the airport and if you are flying somewhere far away, then you should definitely think about the right travel outfit. If you’re not dressed comfortably, the flight can be a real pain and we don’t really want that, do we? Okay – so what do you wear for the airport that still looks comfortable and stylish? So that you can start your summer vacation as relaxed as possible, we have looked around for you and tell you how to create the perfect travel outfit!

Travel outfit: this is how you dress for the flight

Between the rush of the airport, jet lag and lugging around suitcases, traveling is always stressful enough without worrying about what to wear. A suitable travel outfit ensures that we feel comfortable on the plane and can relax. What you wear for the flight is of course primarily a matter of taste. If you are more the sporty type, then you are always well advised to wear jeans and sneakers. However, if you prefer to dress elegantly, then you can wear an airy dress and comfortable ankle boots.

Consider the destination

athleisure fashion trend spring 2023 travel outfit styling tips

Are you traveling to a country far away? Then you should adapt your travel outfit to the cultural expectations and norms. We probably don’t have to explain to you that in some countries these differ greatly from ours. While tourists have some leeway in what they dress for, you don’t want to be put in an awkward position just because your outfit isn’t appropriate. Therefore, we would recommend you to carry an extra layer of clothing such as a scarf or a longer cardigan in your hand luggage.

See also  【ZCOPE】It's time to do sports | Nintendo Switch Sports demo! Wii Sports Sequel - PCM

Comfortable pants for your airplane outfit

travel outfit tips what to wear for the flight

Skin-tight skinny jeans would not be a good choice for a long-haul flight. When it comes to a suitable travel outfit, comfort should always come first. To feel comfortable on the plane, leave the super tight pants at home and instead choose loose-fitting models. For example, straight leg jeans and boyfriend jeans are very trendy this spring and feel much more comfortable. Add a t-shirt or blouse, a light jacket and you are perfectly dressed for the airport.

straight leg jeans fashion trend spring 2023 travel outfit tips

Or why not go for the trendy athleisure look and wear jogging pants for your travel outfit? We no longer only wear the sporty pieces in the gym and they are actually absolutely suitable for going out. A matching sweatshirt and trendy sneakers round off the sports look perfectly and look really cool.

what to wear for the airport travel outfit tips combine lederhosen

If this is too sporty for you, then stretch pants or leggings would be just as great a choice for a fashionable and comfortable travel outfit.

Rely on the onion principle

airplane outfit tips what to wear for air travel spring fashion trends

Are you flying to a warm place where the temperature is around 30 degrees? Then it would be logical for you to wear short shorts, right? Not even close! Don’t forget that the air conditioning on an airplane can quickly give you goosebumps. And you don’t want to spend the holiday with a cold, do you?

jacket trends spring 2023 travel outfit ideas what to wear for the airport

To avoid this, leave short skirts, dresses, shorts and the like in your suitcase and opt for long trousers and a T-shirt for your travel outfit. And don’t forget a thin jacket to wear over it, because that way you are well prepared for the temperature fluctuations. To create a stylish and harmonious look, match the colors of the individual items of clothing.

See also  Aesthetic medicine, we talk about the rich girl face trend

white sneakers combine what to wear for airport travel outfit

Which jacket you wear for the flight depends on your own style and taste. If you like it a little more elegant, you can’t go wrong with an elegant trench coat or a trendy blazer. Cardigans and oversized denim jackets are also ideal for a modern airplane outfit and can be combined with absolutely everything from our wardrobe.

The right shoes for your travel outfit

combine cardigan in spring travel outfits styling tips

Of course, choosing the right shoes for the travel outfit also plays an important role and should not be underestimated. As mentioned earlier, comfort and convenience come with flying, and airports can get pretty hectic at times. Carrying suitcases in super high heels and walking from one gate to the other would therefore not be a good idea. Flat shoes are therefore a real blessing for a comfortable and at the same time fashionable airplane outfit.

airplane outfit what to wear for a flight combine white sneakers

Whether sneakers, ballerinas, espadrilles or rough boots – the selection of shoes is really large and there is definitely something for everyone. Also, don’t forget that we sometimes have to remove our shoes at security checkpoints and for this reason we would advise against shoes with lots of lacing. Also bear in mind that feet often swell in flight and make sure that the shoes are not too tight.

Don’t overdo it with the accessories

what to wear for a flight combine black pants travel outfit

Eye-catching necklaces, statement earrings, bracelets, etc. – trendy accessories upgrade even the simplest look in no time at all. But if you are wondering what to wear for the flight, you should avoid too many jewelry and accessories. Especially if you have to remove everything at the security check, it can be quite nerve-wracking. And earrings and necklaces would also be impractical when sleeping on a plane. So keep it simple and complement your travel outfit with a few stylish pieces. Chic sunglasses, a classic belt and a scarf that will keep you warm during the flight are all you need.

See also  On WhatsApp you can (finally) move data from Android to iPhone

combine jogging pants spring fashion trends 2023 airplane outfit tipps.jp

You may also like

Experience the Long Night of the Museums with...

Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill...

veterinarian dr Franz Spitzer convinces with a new...

Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s: the secret to defeating the...

Mediterranean ‘green’ diet / Foods rich in polyphenols...

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe opens the eHealth...

Mina, the new album is all about love...

Serie B: Reggina-Brescia 1-2. Defeat for Inzaghi

Serie A, Verona-Bologna 2-1: two goals from Verdi

Containers for food and drinks that endanger health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy