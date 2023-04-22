Styling tips on how to dress for your flight!

The holiday has already been booked and you are already looking forward to it? We can understand that very well, because the preparations are also in full swing here. But we all know how hectic it can get at the airport and if you are flying somewhere far away, then you should definitely think about the right travel outfit. If you’re not dressed comfortably, the flight can be a real pain and we don’t really want that, do we? Okay – so what do you wear for the airport that still looks comfortable and stylish? So that you can start your summer vacation as relaxed as possible, we have looked around for you and tell you how to create the perfect travel outfit!

Travel outfit: this is how you dress for the flight

Between the rush of the airport, jet lag and lugging around suitcases, traveling is always stressful enough without worrying about what to wear. A suitable travel outfit ensures that we feel comfortable on the plane and can relax. What you wear for the flight is of course primarily a matter of taste. If you are more the sporty type, then you are always well advised to wear jeans and sneakers. However, if you prefer to dress elegantly, then you can wear an airy dress and comfortable ankle boots.

Consider the destination

Are you traveling to a country far away? Then you should adapt your travel outfit to the cultural expectations and norms. We probably don’t have to explain to you that in some countries these differ greatly from ours. While tourists have some leeway in what they dress for, you don’t want to be put in an awkward position just because your outfit isn’t appropriate. Therefore, we would recommend you to carry an extra layer of clothing such as a scarf or a longer cardigan in your hand luggage.

Comfortable pants for your airplane outfit

Skin-tight skinny jeans would not be a good choice for a long-haul flight. When it comes to a suitable travel outfit, comfort should always come first. To feel comfortable on the plane, leave the super tight pants at home and instead choose loose-fitting models. For example, straight leg jeans and boyfriend jeans are very trendy this spring and feel much more comfortable. Add a t-shirt or blouse, a light jacket and you are perfectly dressed for the airport.

Or why not go for the trendy athleisure look and wear jogging pants for your travel outfit? We no longer only wear the sporty pieces in the gym and they are actually absolutely suitable for going out. A matching sweatshirt and trendy sneakers round off the sports look perfectly and look really cool.

If this is too sporty for you, then stretch pants or leggings would be just as great a choice for a fashionable and comfortable travel outfit.

Rely on the onion principle

Are you flying to a warm place where the temperature is around 30 degrees? Then it would be logical for you to wear short shorts, right? Not even close! Don’t forget that the air conditioning on an airplane can quickly give you goosebumps. And you don’t want to spend the holiday with a cold, do you?

To avoid this, leave short skirts, dresses, shorts and the like in your suitcase and opt for long trousers and a T-shirt for your travel outfit. And don’t forget a thin jacket to wear over it, because that way you are well prepared for the temperature fluctuations. To create a stylish and harmonious look, match the colors of the individual items of clothing.

Which jacket you wear for the flight depends on your own style and taste. If you like it a little more elegant, you can’t go wrong with an elegant trench coat or a trendy blazer. Cardigans and oversized denim jackets are also ideal for a modern airplane outfit and can be combined with absolutely everything from our wardrobe.

The right shoes for your travel outfit

Of course, choosing the right shoes for the travel outfit also plays an important role and should not be underestimated. As mentioned earlier, comfort and convenience come with flying, and airports can get pretty hectic at times. Carrying suitcases in super high heels and walking from one gate to the other would therefore not be a good idea. Flat shoes are therefore a real blessing for a comfortable and at the same time fashionable airplane outfit.

Whether sneakers, ballerinas, espadrilles or rough boots – the selection of shoes is really large and there is definitely something for everyone. Also, don’t forget that we sometimes have to remove our shoes at security checkpoints and for this reason we would advise against shoes with lots of lacing. Also bear in mind that feet often swell in flight and make sure that the shoes are not too tight.

Don’t overdo it with the accessories

Eye-catching necklaces, statement earrings, bracelets, etc. – trendy accessories upgrade even the simplest look in no time at all. But if you are wondering what to wear for the flight, you should avoid too many jewelry and accessories. Especially if you have to remove everything at the security check, it can be quite nerve-wracking. And earrings and necklaces would also be impractical when sleeping on a plane. So keep it simple and complement your travel outfit with a few stylish pieces. Chic sunglasses, a classic belt and a scarf that will keep you warm during the flight are all you need.