Styling tricks for a trendy summer look

Blunt bangs are all the rage right now thanks to the classic anime look and femme fatale feel they convey. And although this look can sometimes test your patience because you should work for it, blunt bangs are the best way to make a big change to your look if that’s what you want. So read on for some valuable tips on how to style these trendy bangs for summer 2023.

Blunt Bangs – Where did the look come from and how can you style it?

Blunt bangs have been around for decades, but let’s dispel a common misconception. Remember that portrait of Cleopatra wearing a serpentine crown and waving a blunt bob and bangs? This is incorrect, because historically, blunt bangs didn’t appear until several centuries after Cleopatra’s reign.

These bangs became famous in the 1920s when women broke stereotypes and started wearing short dresses and shorter hair. The blunt bangs are a staple of many women’s flapper hairstyles. They were banned from the spotlight for a few years, but now they’re back among the hairstyle trends of 2023! See how you can combine the blunt bangs with different looks to look stunning.

Combine the blunt bangs with updo hair

The classic blunt bangs are bangs that are cut straight across the eyebrows. You can cut it yourself, but we strongly advise you to leave this to a hairdresser. As with any other pony hairstyle, there are some specifics to get a beautiful and stylish line.

Combine classic blunt bangs with a high ponytail or bun and you’ll have a stunning hairstyle. Use a flat iron and a comb to perfect the look.

Headband and blunt bangs for summer 2023

This is a gorgeous and popular hairstyle that will surely be among the trends for summer 2023. A headband can do many things: it can cover up a bad hair day, hold hair in place on a windy day, or simply add an extra dose of chic and vibrancy to your look.

Styling-Tipp: Wear a light-colored headband if you have naturally dark hair (and vice versa) to create a striking contrast.

Avangard Blunt Bob sends Fringe

What makes a blunt bob even more avant-garde? Blunt bangs, of course! They add an even more confident touch to your overall style because it’s a look that can’t be worn any other way. Women with strong jaws and round faces look particularly appealing with this straight yet graceful haircut.

Chin-length Blunt Bob 2023 – Here you can see the trend hairstyle in all its variations!

Daring blunt bangs with shaved sides

The hair on the sides, right where the bangs end, is shaved off. This will show off the bangs better. If you have a long face, you can pull off this look really well. But even if you don’t have that, don’t skip this look right away. Your personality is all you need to sport these bangs. Speak to your stylist to find out if there is a version of this bangs look that suits your face shape.

Choppy Bob mit Blunt Bangs

A short choppy hairstyle with blunt bangs is a great idea for anyone who likes to expose their neck and shoulders. A wonderful haircut for strapless tops and summer dresses! Get the bangs perfectly styled and straighten your layered hair. The haircut is stacked at the back, creating a lot of volume.