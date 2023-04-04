Finding the right swimsuit can be frustrating at any age, but when you’re over 60 the choice can seem even more limited. Luckily, swimwear for women over 60 is very versatile and there are countless models that flatter every body shape and offer sufficient coverage.

Swimwear for women over 60: The most flattering models

No matter what style you choose, these swimsuits are comfortable, flattering and stylish. And when it comes to color, don’t automatically grab the darker tones. Don’t forget the stunning impact of a red, pink or animal print model.

The classic one-piece swimsuit

The one-piece shaping swimsuit is the best choice if you want to flatten your tummy or slim your figure. It is made of elastane and polyamide, which are reinforced in the stomach area for a shaping effect.

You will easily find models in trendy colors and with fashionable patterns. Opt for fabrics that are chlorine, sunscreen and sweat resistant and that offer sun protection.

Choose a swimsuit with a triangle neckline if you have smaller breasts, or a bandeau shape for more support if you have larger breasts.

If you prefer to keep the sun off your chest or you love the look of a sporty swimsuit, this model is for you. Whether you’re doing aqua aerobics, in the pool or on the beach, you’re sure to love this piece of clothing.

Swimwear for women over 60: tankini with bikini bottom

Tankinis are a popular choice for women looking for a two-piece swimsuit that offers more coverage. The longer top offers maximum freedom of movement. Combine it with your favorite bottoms. Opt for a skirt or swim trunks if you want more coverage.

The V-neckline is not too deep and the wide straps protect the bust. The loose cut also ensures good air circulation so that you don’t sweat or stick uncomfortably on the beach.

One shoulder swimsuit

The one shoulder swimsuit looks great on women of all ages and sizes. It has beautiful and flattering diagonal stripes across the entire upper body and the bottoms are fully covered for added elegance. The swimsuit is made from a compression material and is great for older women who aren’t feeling as confident as they used to.

Pair with matching skirts or cover-ups and wear this ensemble anywhere from the beach to brunch.

Bathing Suit Dress for Older Ladies

The swimsuit dress is the best option for those who prefer a little more fabric. The wide straps cross at the back and the bikini is worked under the skirt. This swimsuit is perfect for women with larger busts as it offers more coverage on the thighs. It’s slightly flared in the tummy and hips so it doesn’t constrict, making it a good choice even for women with larger tummies. The wrap details help accentuate your waist.

Bikini for women over 60

If you fancy a two-piece swimsuit, try a high-waisted bottom that offers more support than a traditional bikini. With this set you have the belly coverage of a one piece and the movement of a two piece. You have the option to pull the bottom all the way up or slide it down a little if you want to show a little more skin. The top has a twist design and detachable straps that you can remove when sunbathing and put them back on when you want to play in the waves.

Striped swimsuit for a stylish look

For women over 60 it is very important that the swimsuit fits correctly, because you don’t want anything too tight, but also nothing that bulges. For extra support, choose swimsuits that are fully padded or have underwire or molded cups for the bust.

Experiment with different swimsuit styles until you find your favorite. And don’t forget, you always have the option of throwing on a skirt or cover-up.

Such a colorful swimsuit flatters every body shape. The dark stripes accentuate the waist and the V-neck lengthens the silhouette and gives you an elegant look.

Two-piece swimsuit with shorts

The twist design and the slight side ruffles give this model a feminine touch. The shorts are a very fitting length and the adjustable straps ensure a custom fit. If you like water sports then this swimsuit is perfect for you. You can even wear it while riding a bike on the beach.

Swimwear for women over 60: styling tips

Whichever swimsuit you choose, complete the look with fabulous accessories.

If you don’t feel completely comfortable in a bathing suit, consider beachwear. There are many elegant pieces of clothing that you can wear both on the beach and in the city: pareo, tunic, skirts, dresses or pants.

Show your style and personality by accessorizing your outfit with a chic sun hat, beach bag and sandals.