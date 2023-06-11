Subaru XV 4dventure: here is the twist | A real bargain for families

Are you looking for a safe, performing and reliable car on dirt roads? The circle narrows but we have a candidate: the XV is even more off-road

Subaru is above all else a great passion. The Japanese brand of the Pleiades has managed to retain a group of enthusiasts around the world who would never return to other brands. It is among the manufacturers with the most solid reputation in the automotive universe.

The reason is soon said. Subaru drivers have fun, drive safely and are unstoppable on any terrain. These are the characteristics that have always distinguished these vehicles with a versatile appearance but which hide the heart and power of a tank.

Every Subaru branded car has a special story behind it. Each model designed by this manufacturer, born from a branch of Fuji Heavy Industries, may appear to have a modest profile, it may or may not be aesthetically pleasing, but competes and outperforms the performance of the most famous 4×4s. Seeing is believing.

Subaru: mother of the first 4×4 crossovers

Subaru was the first car manufacturer to develop and install the famous All Wheel Drive all-wheel drive on each of its models. It is currently the only one that can count on this trademark which has marked the decisive and unique character of driving these cars, known for having first in the world of rallies, initially with the Leone, then with the Legacy RS, finally with the famous Impreza. With the great advantage of one of the best all-wheel drive systems in the world, comparable only to Porsche, it was also the first to invent the crossover concept.

Already in the early 70s launched estate models on the market that vaguely resembled the current station wagonsbut raised, with four-wheel drive that can be engaged manually, and with lots of “reduced” for tackling climbs on bumpy or snow-covered roads. The success was resoundingso much so that after more than 45 years Subaru launches on the market the 4dventure version of its flagship crossover, the XV.

XV 4dventure, unstoppable for those who love the outdoors

This new layout is designed specifically for take advantage of off-road skills of a model that has made a sales boom in recent years, especially in Europe, and which it was time to renew a bit by bringing out all the Subaru grit and DNA. The XV 4dventure likes to get dirty and go as far as other crossovers can’t go (and not even SUVs), for this reason it is equipped with protections for the front, rear and sides, showing off its particularly off-road inclination. The rear compartment is also protected from the inside with a boot tray to prevent dirt and damage during loading.

The set-up also includes the heated steering wheel, to have a little extra comfort even on the coldest days. This version of the XV joins the same 4dventure range already successfully introduced for the historic Outback and Forester modelswho were the first to undergo this more off-road oriented transformation. Prices start from 30.350 euro for the version with 1.6 petrol engine and reach 36.050 euro for the e-Boxer hybrid variant. The new XV also offers a special call guarantee “Subaru Safe 8”which covers buyers for 8 years with unlimited mileage and remains valid even in the event of a change of ownership.