Submarine of tourists to visit the Titanic disappears, research in progress in the Atlantic Ocean: “Five people on board”

by admin
Gone on submarine Titan while accompanying i tourists to visit the wreck of the Titanic, sunk in 1912 after hitting an iceberg on her maiden voyage. The submarine disappeared in‘Atlantic Ocean during an expedition: he had five tourists on board.

A spokesman for the Boston Coast Guard told The Guardian. According to the source, “the small submarine with five people on board disappeared in the vicinity of the sinking site of the Titanic”. The BBC adds that the search and rescue mission of the vessel has already started.

The submarine is operated by the company OceanGate Expeditions which allows tourists to visit the wreck of the Titanic (of the 2,200 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 died), discovered in 1985 and located approximately 12,500 feet deep, approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland , in Canada. A trip costs around $250,000, with the dive to see it, including the descent and ascent, taking about eight hours.

OceanGate Expeditions which confirmed in a statement that it owned the missing submarine and explained that it is doing everything possible to rescue the five people on board. The company added that it has obtained “extensive assistance” from various government agencies and other companies in trying to re-establish contact with the submarine.

The submarine manages to accommodate no more than five people. In recent days, the company had announced on its website and on social networks that an expedition was about to start; and on June 14, he tweeted that he was using satellite communications company Starlink to keep the line of communication open with the shipment. On the company’s website, seven-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic are advertised and their price is specified as around $250,000. To get on board, you need to sign a release, as told by a journalist, David Pogue, who did it last summer for Cbs News, at the invitation of the company itself.

