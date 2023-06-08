Home » Submerged and bombed in Kherson: the photos – breaking latest news
Submerged and bombed in Kherson: the photos – breaking latest news

Submerged and bombed in Kherson: the photos – breaking latest news

Water, food, boats, pumps, tents. The water drops, slowly, but everything is needed. And the unsaved drowned must be brought out. Twenty thousand houses below, countless displaced persons, animal carcasses that infect. Seven European countries are sending something, but “the needs are gigantic”, says the bishop of Odessa, Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, and it is certainly not his shelter in the rectory that can empty the region of disaster. To intervene, the UN is asking to suspend the bombs on civilians: on Kherson battered by the Russians, which had already lost two out of three inhabitants to the fire war and is now in danger of losing more, in the storm water; on Hola Pristan, where they try to evacuate the Russians and rain shells that even kill a pregnant woman.

