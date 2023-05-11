Subsidies to carry out activities in the field of public health for the year 2023

requirements

Submission of application with attached technical project in accordance with the object and purpose of the grant, and additional required documentation.

Documentation to present

a) Documentation that the legal entity must present:

· Photocopy of the identity document of the person requesting the grant on behalf of the legal entity or on behalf of the educational center, or authorization so that the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs can verify their identity ex officio. If you are a foreigner, you must present a photocopy of your identity card or documents certifying regular residence in Spanish territory.

· Photocopy of the tax identification card.

· Photocopy of the entity’s constitutive document and of the corporate bylaws duly registered in the corresponding register.

· Photocopy of the document certifying the representation with which the person signing the application acts, which must be valid at the time of submitting the application.

b) Responsible declaration (annex 4) of the person applying for the subsidy on the following points:

· Comply with the obligations established in article 7 of the Basic Order and the twelfth base of this call.

· The grants and subsidies that have been granted to them or that they have requested from any institution, public or private, related to the application submitted.

· The veracity of the data regarding the ownership of the bank account that you have provided.

· Not to incur any cause of incompatibility to receive the grant, in accordance with the legislation in force in this matter.

· Not incurring any of the prohibitions established in article 13 of Law 38/2003, of November 17, general subsidies, and article 10 of the revised text of the Balearic Islands Subsidies Law, nor in none of the circumstances provided for in article 11 of Law 11/2016, of July 28, on the equality of women and men.

c) Explanatory report of the activity or project to be carried out (annex 5), with indication of the budget, the details of income and expected expenses, the antecedents and the human and material resources necessary to execute it. This report must not be presented in the case of educational centers, which must replace it with the document provided for in letter e).

d) Summary of the entity’s total budget for the current financial year and the previous year in which the request is made (annex 7). Educational centers are exempt from presenting this summary.

e) In the case of educational centers, a report on the project as an educational center promoting the health of the Balearic Islands that expressly indicates the activities for which the subsidy is requested (annex 6).

Maximum term

15 working days from the day after publication

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health and Participation

contact

Responsible Service or Section

General Directorate of Public Health and Participation

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176984

([email protected])

