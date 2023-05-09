Subterranean oceans may be hiding on the moons of Uranus

Sometimes it is not enough to examine the data, in other cases it is necessary to re-examine it. In this way NASA has discoveredanalyzing all the information collected by the space probe Voyager 2which four of the five largest moons that surround the planet Uranus (Ariel, Oberon, Titania and Umbriel) could hide real oceans beneath their surface, despite the small proportions of these satellites. Under the outer crust of the four moons, the presence of water would therefore be significant, so as to ideally make these satellites “habitable”. The study was published in the Journal of Geophysical Researcha careful analysis which examined information dating back to 1986, the year of the historic overflight of Uranuscomparing the data collected at the time with the most recent discoveries made by missions such as Cassini on Saturn, Dawn on the dwarf planet Ceres, Galileo on Jupiter and New Horizons on Pluto.

Important (re)discovery Until now it has always been thought that the four satellites were too small to be able to retain heat capable of maintaining an ocean below the surface, but the discovery of clues to the presence of oceans thanks to studies conducted on other planets has led scientists to reevaluate the information already collected on the moons of Uranus. “Between dwarf planets and moons, astrophysicists have found evidence of oceans in the most unlikely of places,” he commented. Julie Castillo-Rogez of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory from the Nasa, first signatory of the study. “We still don’t understand many factors at play. We must therefore investigate those that may play a crucial role for all those celestial bodies which, despite having a limited source of internal heat, still manage to be rich in water”. According to the researcher there is thus the possibility that the presence of CHLORIDES e ammonia can keep the freezing point low enough to allow the presence of water in liquid form. A sufficiently warm ocean would consequently be suitable for hosting life, the most interesting aspect of which scholars would like to find an answer. See also What happens to those who eat zucchini with high cholesterol, hypertension and high blood sugar? Incredible

New mission Since the exploration of Voyager 2 remains to this day the only probe to have ever visited the seventh planet of Solar systemwith the data she collects remaining the only ones that can be examined, the intention to go back to exploring grows Uranus. It is no coincidence that the new study has already inserted a trend that embraces the proposal of a new mission to the planet and will serve as a basis for the choice of the necessary tools. There National Academy of Sciences of the United States had already indicated the Uranus system as the top priority for the next space exploration missions, putting forward the proposal for a new probe to be launched by 2032. A step forward that could lead to new interesting discoveries, since Uranus still represents a puzzle for astronomers today. A new mission would also be favored by progress technological facts dal 1986 to presentthanks to the new tools able to carry out increasingly in-depth searches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

