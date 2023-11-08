Home » Success Stories from the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair
Health

Success Stories from the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair

by admin
Success Stories from the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair

This past weekend, the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair provided crucial resources and services to the local community. Among the highlights of the event were the 120 3D Mammograms, with 60 being performed in person on 2 buses and 60 scheduled to take place in the coming days as a result of the fair.

In addition, the fair offered 300 health checks and exams for adults, including tests for BMI, glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. This included services for 280 adults and 30 children. The event also saw the administration of 385 vaccines, with 330 being given to adults and 55 to children.

The fair was a resounding success, providing essential health services and resources to those in need. The impact of these services will undoubtedly be felt throughout the community for weeks and months to come.

See also  Informed consent in veterinary medicine | Filodiritto

You may also like

Cooperation in Nicaragua | SaluteInternational

Is Skipping Dinner a Healthy Weight Loss Strategy?...

Great Wonder. Veronica Rossi interviews Viola Ardone –...

The RESA 2023 Study: Transparency and Improvement in...

Immobile goal king, Sarri celebrates

Anxiety, Depression, and Stress: Accelerating Risk Factors for...

Palliative care: known to Italians, but incomplete activations

Understanding Anxiety: Turning Fear into Allyship

Rheumatoid arthritis, also pay attention to the lungs

The Impact of Contraceptive Pills on Women’s Brain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy