Success Stories from the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair

This past weekend, the Univision Arizona Contigo 2023 Health and Wellness Fair provided crucial resources and services to the local community. Among the highlights of the event were the 120 3D Mammograms, with 60 being performed in person on 2 buses and 60 scheduled to take place in the coming days as a result of the fair.

In addition, the fair offered 300 health checks and exams for adults, including tests for BMI, glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. This included services for 280 adults and 30 children. The event also saw the administration of 385 vaccines, with 330 being given to adults and 55 to children.

The fair was a resounding success, providing essential health services and resources to those in need. The impact of these services will undoubtedly be felt throughout the community for weeks and months to come.

