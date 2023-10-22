Successful Simultaneous Double Implantation of Aortic and Mitral Prostheses Using 3D Simulation: Unprecedented Collaboration Leads to Life-Saving Surgery

Simultaneous Double Heart Prosthesis Implantation Successfully Performed in Italy

Turin, Italy – In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a team of surgeons and engineers at the Cardiac Surgery of the Molinette hospital in Turin collaborated to perform a simultaneous double implantation of heart prostheses on a 66-year-old patient. The procedure, considered rare worldwide and unprecedented in Italy, involved the implantation of both aortic and mitral prostheses on a beating heart. The success of the operation was made possible through the use of a 3D copy of the patient’s cardiac organ for experimentation and simulation beforehand.

Dr. Stefano Salizzoni, a renowned cardiac surgeon, led the team in this groundbreaking procedure. The patient was suffering from a severe disease affecting both the aortic and the mitral heart valves, making traditional open-heart surgery an unsuitable option due to compromised lung function. Determined to find a solution, Dr. Salizzoni sought the expertise of engineers from the Polytechnic of Turin.

The intricate nature of combining two different heart prostheses posed a significant challenge, as the potential for conflict between the two devices put the patient’s life at risk. In order to ensure the feasibility and safety of the procedure, mechanical and aerospace engineers from the Polytechnic of Turin collaborated with the surgical team. By utilizing 3D simulation and modeling techniques, they were able to guarantee the success of the intervention.

Before the operation, the patient’s heart was reconstructed in 3D using ultrasound and CT scan data by engineers from the CompMech Group of the University of Pavia and the 3D4Med Laboratory of the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia. This comprehensive planning allowed the surgical team to approach the procedure with confidence and precision.

The double implantation procedure, performed by Dr. Salizzoni, lasted approximately two hours and was deemed highly successful. The patient’s recovery was fast, and they were discharged from the hospital after just a few days. The remarkable achievement highlights the power of collaboration between medical professionals and engineers in advancing the field of cardiac surgery.

This groundbreaking operation opens up new possibilities for patients suffering from complex heart conditions. With the successful implantation of aortic and mitral prostheses on a beating heart, it sets a new standard in cardiac surgeries in Italy and inspires hope for patients worldwide. For the full article and more details about this remarkable achievement, please visit ANSA.it.

