Health

succumbed to cardiac arrest

succumbed to cardiac arrest

Alessia Neboso, 21, died a week after undergoing breast augmentation surgery. The girl, beautician of Napolioriginally from the neighborhood San Pietro in Patierno, had undergone surgery last Monday. Everything seemed to be going well until, the other day, she began to feel a strong general malaise that worsened as the hours passed.

Alessia died after breast augmentation surgery

In the evening he rushed to the emergency room of the Villa dei Fiori nursing home in Acerra: here the doctors immediately realized that his condition was very serious.

Alessia died of cardiac arrest after just a few hours, despite the doctors’ desperate attempt to save her life.

The girl had undergone surgery last Monday at the Smeraglia clinic, in the Gianturco area. The family filed a complaint against the hospital. The body has been seized and, most likely, an autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the causes of her death.

