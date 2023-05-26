such an operation has not happened for 30 years

«A crazy heart» but still beating strongly. It happens when a transplant becomes a real donation. It happened at the Molinette hospital in Turin a few days ago with a domino heart transplant associated with a heart-lung block transplant.

A 43-year-old young patient with severe lung disease underwent a combined transplant of heart and two lungs and his explanted heart, rather than being discarded, was used to transplant a heart into a second patient suffering from severe terminal heart disease.

The explanted heart was used for a transplant in a 51-year-old woman.

After almost thirty years that it was not carried out in Italy for 30 years – according to what the City of Health communicates – they let the hospital know, the domino heart transplant has once again proved to be a ‘simple’ strategy to solve a complex problem.

