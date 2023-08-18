Home » sucked into the exhaust pipe of one of the plants
An eight-year-old boy died at the Terme di Cretone, between Palombara Sabina and Passo Corese in the province of Rome. The baby, according to initial information, would have been sucked into the exhaust pipe of one of the spas equipped with many pools and with sulphurous water. He allegedly fell into one of the spa tubs while the cleaning and emptying activity was in progress.

The body recovered after two hours

The body was recovered by fire brigade divers after two hours of work, also due to the strong pressure of the water inside the pipes. Many rescue teams were present at the scene, but it quickly became clear that there was no hope for the child. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Monterotondo company.

