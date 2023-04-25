Sudan, 3 day truce. Returned Italians evacuated

Three-day truce in Sudan, while Italy has completed its mission to rescue compatriots trapped in Khartoum. Foreign Minister Tajani welcomed them yesterday evening at Ciampini airport. “Happy and proud to welcome our compatriots returning from Sudan. Humanitarian, diplomatic and military operators who have once again done Italy a credit with commitment and dedication”, he wrote.

TRUCE – As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced, the ceasefire was agreed between the regular army of Sudan (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) starting from midnight. “Following intense negotiations, Saf and RSF – writes Blinken in a tweet – have agreed to implement and maintain a 72-hour ceasefire nationwide starting from midnight on April 24. We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements”.

The presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in Sudan risks aggravating the conflict, Blinken previously stressed during a press conference. “We are very concerned about the role of Prigozhin’s group in Sudan,” Blinken said, referring to the founder of the Wagner Group. According to the secretary of state, the presence of the Russian organization – which is also active in Mali and the Central African Republic, as well as in Ukraine – “simply brings more death and destruction with it” wherever it is involved.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government has offered to host peace talks between the two generals involved in the conflict in Sudan, the head of the Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti. This was reported by the Axios news site, specifying that the Israeli Foreign Ministry sent its proposal to the two generals after having previously had contacts with each of the warring parties.

In these hours, an attempt at mediation is also underway to bring together al-Burhan and Dagalo in Riyadh “within weeks”, as told by American sources to Sky News Arabia.