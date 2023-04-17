Sudan, airspace closed. Intense clashes in Khartoum, 56 dead

Clashes intensify in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, between the armed forces and the rapid support forces (RSF): for the second day gunfire and the noise of heavy artillery can be heard in the city, despite international appeals. The Rapid Support Forces said on Facebook that they were attacked by “foreign aircraft” in Port Sudan. The Sudanese army says it has taken control of the largest RSF base in Karari. While the RFS claim to have shot down a Sukhoi army plane. The airspace has been closed.

The commander of the Sudanese rapid support forces, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo announced to Sky News Arabia that “his forces control 90% of the military areas in Sudan”, where violent fighting has erupted since yesterday between the paramilitaries and the regular army. General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese armed forces, added Daglo, “he hides underground and pushes the sons of the Sudanese to fight”, while “a number of officers have joined the rapid support forces “.

However, denying the announcement of the rebel militia, the military speak of “unfounded” reports, and instead report “that they have taken control of the entire headquarters of the rapid support forces in Om Dorman, their equipment and weapons that they abandoned when they fled”. The Sudanese military has also denied reports by the Rapid Support Forces that a Sukhoi plane was shot down as fighting escalates in the country. This was reported by Al Arabiya.

Meanwhile, the council of the Arab League has called an urgent meeting.

The number of people killed has risen to 56. The injured are 595, the Central Committee of Sudanese doctors reported on Twitter. In the capital Khartoum there were 25 dead and 302 wounded. Among the victims are both civilians and soldiers.

The paramilitary forces of Sudan (RSF) said they have occupied several military facilities in the vast Darfur region. “The Rapid Support Forces announces that it has taken control of a number of strategic structures in the capital and beyond, including the Sudanese Armed Forces General Staff and the command centers of several military units in the Darfur region and other States,” reads a tweet. , Local authorities in Darfur have called for an end to fighting and de-escalation.

Concern in Cairo over a video that appeared on social media showing several Egyptian soldiers apparently in the hands of RSF men.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitaries have declared themselves available for the temporary opening, of three or four hours, of humanitarian corridors requested by the UN, while reserving the right to return fire from the opposing side. The announcements were made by the two formations on their respective Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, the Pope at the Regina Caeli underlined that he is following with concern the events taking place in Sudan. “I am close to the Sudanese people, already so tried, and I invite them to pray that they lay down their arms and that dialogue prevails so that we can resume the path of peace and harmony together”.

“The Italian government expresses deep concern for the continuation of armed clashes between the regular army and paramilitary groups in Khartoum and for the extension of the fighting to various areas of Sudan”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the G7 Foreign Affairs summit today in Karuizawa, Japan, where the clashes in Sudan were among the topics under discussion. For Tajani, “only an immediate ceasefire with the resumption of negotiations will allow for an inclusive political agreement to be reached for the formation of a transitional civilian government that will lead Sudan to democratic elections”.

