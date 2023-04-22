Sudan, army ok with evacuations of foreign citizens and diplomats

Ansa In Sudan the army has agreed to guarantee and assist in the evacuation of citizens of foreign countries and their diplomatic missions. In fact, the leaders of the armed forces wrote on Twitter that “the commander in chief, the general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhanreceived phone calls from the leaders of various countries asking to facilitate the evacuation and agreed to provide the necessary assistance”. Tajani: “There are still 140 Italians in the country”. Sources Palazzo Chigi: emergency plan for our compatriots .

Tajani: “Still 140 Italians in the country” There are still about 140 Italians in Sudan waiting to be evacuated. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told SkyTg24. “We are working to guarantee the safety of our citizens”, added Tajani, “we are in contact for two factions to support the truce and the ceasefire”. On the timing of the evacuation, the minister clarified that “it depends on the evolution of the situation, these are very delicate moments. The government is following developments minute by minute”.

The plan to bring the Italians back Meanwhile, the Italian Defense Ministry has announced that a plan to evacuate our compatriots from Sudan is ready to be launched. The evacuation, as is the case for other Western countries, will take place through the assembly point in Djibouti, via the Khartoum route, with the help of military aircraft. The operation will be carried out in the same way as in Afghanistan but, in this case, it will only concern Italian citizens.

More clashes in Khartoum “Despite the announcement of a three-day truce for Eid al-Fitr (the end of Ramadan holiday), clashes between the Sudanese army and the rapid support forces intensified on Saturday in Khartoum”, the RSF paramilitaries . The Sudan Tribune website writes it. “Explosions and clashes were reported in the areas surrounding the General Command of the Army and the presidential palace in Khartoum. The clashes then spread to the neighborhoods of Hillat Hamad, Khojaly and Arkaweet”.

Sources Palazzo Chigi: emergency plan for Italians in Sudan Giorgia Meloni, according to sources at Palazzo Chigi, is following the evolution of the conflict in Sudan and held a meeting with Minister Antonio Tajani, Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo , head of the Joint Operational Command, the heads of the Crisis Unit of the Farnesina and of the Security Services. During the meeting, the situation on the ground was examined, in direct contact with the units present in Sudan, and an emergency plan was prepared for the protection of our compatriots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

