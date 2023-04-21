Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded. UN operator and US citizen killed

World by Alberto Magnani Once the truce is violated, the army deploys the war troops. MSF: It’s a catastrophe

In the morning there was talk of a three-day truce for the Id al-fitr, the holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan. It blew up in a few hours, like all ceasefires declared and violated in less than a week of conflict. No glimmer of détente since the crisis in Sudan, the clash that broke out on April 15 in the capital Khartoum between the regular army and the paramilitary group of Rapid support forces.

The latest assessment of the World Health Organization, released on April 21, records a total of “at least” 413 victims and 3,551 injured. The Sudanese Ministry of Health raises the estimate to 600 victims, in an escalation triggered by the showdown between the two generals who had hatched the 2021 coup: General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and de facto leader of the country and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”, leader of the RSF and al-Burhan’s deputy in the military junta that interrupted the process of “democratic transition” started with the end of the al-Bashir regime in 2019. After a sequence increasingly intense with air raids and firefights, the conflict may enter a new phase after the regular army has deployed its ground troops in confrontation with the paramilitaries born as a legacy of the Janjaweed militias, accused of brutality at the time of the Darfur war.

IOM operator and American citizen killed, evacuation plans on the way

NGOs active in the country speak of a “catastrophe”, in a conflict that is also openly targeting hospitals, diplomatic offices and humanitarian workers. On April 21 alone, the killing of a worker of the International Organization for Migration and an assault – rejected – on the French embassy were recorded, while the US State Department confirmed the death of a US citizen on the afternoon of April 21 in the country. In the first stages of the conflict, there was an attack on the EU ambassador in Khartoum, the shooting of a US convoy, attacks on buildings occupied by United Nations staff and the deaths of three officials of the World Food Program (WFP), in addition to reports of sexual abuse and violence against humanitarian workers. The diplomacies of Western countries are at work to rescue the citizens who remained at the scene of the clash, alongside the millions of Sudanese who have been armored for days in their homes or trapped between markets and Khartoum airport. The USA, Germany, Spain and other administrations have announced or are working on the evacuation of their citizens. The Farnesina announces that it is “monitoring” the approximately 200 Italians who are in the country, without commenting on any maneuvers for their repatriation.

The (failed) calls for a ceasefire and the risk of an expansion of the conflict

The heaviest repercussions, however, can only fall on a civilian population already tried by years of political instability and humanitarian emergencies, starting with a “food insecurity” that threatened in 2022 over a quarter of the 46 million citizens of the third country big than Africa. Observers fear that the conflict will spread to the rest of the country and further compromise the stability of a region already haunted by the mix of political instability, economic stagnation and climate crisis.

Sudan, a strategic giant due to its geographical position and wealth of raw materials, is at the center of interest of a list of players that includes Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Cairo, fresh from the repatriation of over 200 soldiers, is considered close to al-Burhan, classified as a reliable ally – also – in the tensions that coalesce Egypt and Sudan against Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia. His rival Dogalo, who made headlines with his militias in the Darfur genocide, is believed to be close to Russia and some sources hypothesize a relationship between the paramilitaries and Wagner’s Russian contractors. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, involved above all for their own interest on the Red Sea coast, look favorably on both and are trying to defuse a conflict that could go far beyond the first budgets recorded by international organizations.

They are not the only ones to have attempted an appeal for the ceasefire that echoed across the board, from the EU to Erdogan’s Turkey. The results are null, given that the various “truces” announced so far have foundered in a rebound of accusations between the factions in the field. The regular army is willing to negotiate after an effective defeat of the paramilitaries. The Rapid Support Forces and Dagalo himself, very active on Twitter with their respective profiles, accuse the regular armed forces of violating the truces and insensitivity to the rights of Sudanese citizens. “We are fighting for democracy” declared Dagalo himself at the beginning of hostilities.

MSF worker trapped in Khartoum: millions of citizens are at risk

The French NGO Médecins Sans Frontières speaks of a “catastrophe” and explains that the medical supplies at its disposal risk running out within three weeks, in the midst of a crisis that has forced the closure of a growing number of hospitals and prevents the same movement to operators active in Sudan. Camille Marquis, MSF Outgoing Advocacy Manager in the country, has been stranded in the country since the outbreak of the conflict together with some colleagues and is witnessing firsthand the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

In a written testimony shared with the Only 24 HoursMSF workers are unable to reach the facilities where they are supposed to work, particularly in West Darfur and its capital Geneina, Marquis said. “If humanitarian workers cannot continue to work in safety, to provide assistance and nutrition support, and if patients cannot access treatment or reach a hospital without fear – explains Marquis – it means that millions of children and other vulnerable people I’m at risk.” Even before the conflict, says Marquis, «a third of the Sudanese population was considered to be at risk from a food point of view. Now we can only expect the situation to get worse.”

