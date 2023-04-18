Home » Sudan, European Union ambassador attacked in his residence: “He’s fine”
Health

Sudan, European Union ambassador attacked in his residence: “He’s fine”

by admin
Sudan, European Union ambassador attacked in his residence: “He’s fine”

«A few hours ago, the EU ambassador in Sudan was attacked in his residence. This is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. The security of diplomatic posts and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.” The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell announced the attack on the Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara, who was involved in the clashes between the army and the Sudanese paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) which have been inflaming the capital Khartoum for days and all of Sudan. Borrell’s spokesperson Nabila Massrali reassured O’Hara’s health conditions: «He’s fine, the safety of the personnel is our priority. The EU delegation has not been evacuated and the security measures are being evaluated”.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Running and training every day: right or wrong?

You may also like

Breast cancer, is radiotherapy after surgery also appropriate...

«But Russia will rise again»- breaking latest news

“Horrified by the Russians, we will help Kiev...

Trivia about stress: did you know them?

Further expansion of the international health care industry...

Tunisia, opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi arrested. Thus President...

Neubrandenburg: Solution for sleep apnea and snoring

“Everyone is compact, against Benfica a great opportunity....

Natural protein, powder or tablet?

Carol singers in the Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy