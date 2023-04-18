Sudan, European Union ambassador attacked in his residence: “He’s fine”

«A few hours ago, the EU ambassador in Sudan was attacked in his residence. This is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. The security of diplomatic posts and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law.” The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell announced the attack on the Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara, who was involved in the clashes between the army and the Sudanese paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) which have been inflaming the capital Khartoum for days and all of Sudan. Borrell’s spokesperson Nabila Massrali reassured O’Hara’s health conditions: «He’s fine, the safety of the personnel is our priority. The EU delegation has not been evacuated and the security measures are being evaluated”.

