Sudan: fighting and explosions in Khartoum, at least 3 civilians killed

Three civilians were killed in Sudan as fighting raged between the army and paramilitaries in Khartoum and other cities. The doctors’ union said that “two people were killed at Khartoum airport” and a third in El Obeid, in the state of North Kordofan, south of the capital. At least nine other people were injured in the clashes, including an army officer in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

Sudanese paramilitaries claim to have taken control of the presidential palace and Khartoum airport, but the Sudanese army denies this.

“Khartoum-2 is also being shot at. Heavy weapons are also used and tanks are circulating, loud explosions are heard”, a direct source in the Sudanese capital told ANSA. Khartoum-2 is the sector of the Sudanese capital where the Italian Embassy is located. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he is closely following what is happening in Khartoum: our embassy, ​​he explains, is fully operational and has warned his compatriots to stay at home: “Call for dialogue and an end to violence”. The Crisis Unit monitors developments.

“Alarming news about the fighting in Sudan. The EU calls on all forces to stop the violence immediately. An escalation will only aggravate the situation. The protection of citizens is a priority. All EU personnel present in the country are at Safe”. The High Representative for EU foreign policy writes it on twitter Joseph Borrell.

The United Nations envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, called on soldiers and paramilitaries to “immediately” cease fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. “Perthes has contacted both sides to request an immediate cessation of hostilities for the security of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence,” read a statement from the United Nations mission in Sudan.

The United States has appealed to Sudan to “immediately cease all violence”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Hanoi. Also Moscow calls for a ceasefire. The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed concern about developments in the Sudanese capital. “We call on the warring parties to show political will and restraint and to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire,” the statement read. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

