Sudan, fighting in Khartoum despite the truce – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – KHARTOUM, 27 APR – Military planes flew over the northern suburbs of Khartoum where the army and paramilitaries fighting for power in Sudan exchanged shots of machine guns and heavy weapons: witnesses told AFP on 13/ he day of fighting and while a 72-hour truce is about to expire at midnight, which has also been violated in the past two days.



In Darfur, the hardest-hit region alongside the capital, violence is escalating, particularly in the city of El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur. “Hospitals, public buildings and health centers have been badly damaged and there is looting on every street corner,” a resident of El-Geneina told AFP.



Looting, killings and burning of houses are taking place in this region bordering Chad and the scene of a bloody civil war in the 2000s, the United Nations confirms.



According to the Sudanese Ministry of Health, at least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 injured since the conflict between the army and the paramilitaries broke out on April 15.



