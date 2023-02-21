news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAIRO, FEBRUARY 20 – The federal “Helpline of the Family and Child Protection Unit” (FCPU), a telephone line for reporting cases of child trafficking, was inaugurated today in Khartoum. This was learned from the Sudanese capital. The project is funded by Aics, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.



In Sudan, Italy thus confirms itself at the forefront for the protection of minors at risk, as well as victims of abuse and international trafficking. “It is necessary to develop effective strategies for childhood and adolescence”, said Michele Tommasi, Ambassador of Italy in Sudan. “Standard procedures for the protection of children victims of international trafficking and a national telephone assistance network – added the Diplomat – have been implemented by AICS in collaboration with the Family and Child Protection Unit of Khartoum in order to facilitate identification of the victims and provide them with timely assistance”.



To combat trafficking and all forms of exploitation, violence, hardship and abuse to the detriment of minors, Tommasi argued, the joint commitment of local counterparts and the international community is necessary. “And in Sudan this collaboration is exemplary”, underlined the Ambassador.



