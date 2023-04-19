Sudan, the army agrees to a 24-hour armed truce

April 18, 202316:16

General Shams al-Din Kabashiper has decided to respect the ceasefire to allow the evacuation of the wounded and the safe transit of civilians









The Sudan Army agreed to respect a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6pm. General Shams al-Din Kabashi told the broadcaster “Al Arabiya”. The announcement follows by a few hours the declarations with which General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), had agreed to respect a 24-hour armed truce for allow the evacuation of the wounded and the safe transit of civilians. According to the Red Cross, the humanitarian situation in the country “is very serious”. Belgian EU official injured.

Red Cross: “Serious humanitarian situation” – In the country i fighting between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces, related to the private Russian group Wagner. The spokesman of the Red Cross in Sudan, Germain Mwehu, said that the humanitarian situation in the country is “very serious” because “people can’t go out, they don’t have access to food and medicine” and “some people are stuck at the airport or in the markets”. After days in which the humanitarian corridors have not been respected and dozens and dozens of victims have already been caused, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitaries led by General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagalo, would control the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, the capital.

The two sides – This was reported by the Nova agency, according to which at the moment fighting continues neighborhood by neighborhood in the center of the Sudanese capital between the militias of Dagalo and the Sudanese Armed Forces (Saf) of the president of the Sovereign Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the situation would appear to be substantially balanced between the two sides.

The city-by-city fights – According to the same source, in addition to Khartoum, the areas where fighting is concentrated in these hours are the city of Merowe, located 380 kilometers north of the capital, and Omdurman (where, however, the intensity of the fighting is significantly lower than in Khartoum). Intense clashes are also reported in North Darfur and North Kordofan, particularly in the city of Al Ubayyid.

Belgian EU official injured A senior European Union official serving as head of humanitarian aid, Belgian Wim Fransen, was wounded “by gunfire in the capital” and is “receiving medical treatment”. The New York Times website writes it. His injuries are “serious” but his life is not in danger. The official was missing on Sunday, and was found on Tuesday.

Without electricity and food – In Darfur, in particular, the main cities are in the hands of the regular forces, however the situation remains extremely uncertain in the vast rural and desert areas that characterize the region (and where the RSF militias are present in force). Power outages are also reported in several areas, while a severe water shortage afflicts the northern Khartoum suburb of Kafouri, where there has been a disruption in water supplies since the outbreak of fighting. Many neighborhoods are also short of food.

The appeal of WHO and the Red Cross – The Red Cross and the World Health Organization (WHO) have called on warring parties in Sudan to guarantee humanitarian access to people in need. “Thousands of volunteers are ready, capable and trained to provide humanitarian services. Unfortunately, due to the current situation, they are unable to travel,” said the head of the delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Farid Aiywar.

