Sudan, the army guarantees the evacuation of embassies

“The Commander-in-Chief of the” Sudanese “Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has received telephone calls from the leaders of several countries asking to facilitate and guarantee the evacuation of their citizens and their diplomatic missions from the country, and has agreed to provide the necessary assistance to guarantee it”: the Sudanese army itself reports on Twitter.

“The process of evacuating all the” diplomatic “missions for which the respective countries request it is expected to begin in the next few hours: the United States, Great Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and citizens with military transport planes belonging to the their armed forces from Khartoum. The evacuation should begin immediately”, explains on the other hand a tweet the Office of the Official Spokesman of the Forces

Sudanese armies.

“The Saudi mission was evacuated by land to Port Sudan and, from there, by air to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”: reports the text of the spokesman of the Sudanese armed forces, adding that “the departure of the Jordanian mission will take place later in the same way”. The implicit reference is to a road journey of 835 km which requires over 12 hours of travel to the port of call on the Red Sea, which also touches Saudi Arabia.

The US Embassy in Khartoum, however, has warned that it will not be able to guarantee the safety of convoys trying to reach Port Sudan from Khartoum and therefore any evacuation by land takes place at the “risk and peril” of those who undertake it.

“Information on convoys departing from Khartoum to Port Sudan is incomplete. The embassy is unable to assist convoys. Traveling in a convoy is at your own risk,” a published “security notice” said. on your site. “Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently unsafe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of private American citizens.”

“Fighting, shooting and security force activity are ongoing in Khartoum and surrounding areas. Assaults, breaking and entering and looting have also been reported. US citizens are strongly advised to stay at home, shelter in place until

new notice and to avoid going to the US Embassy”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is following developments in the situation in Sudan “with the utmost attention”. “The Embassy in Khartoum is

fully operational and is in constant contact with all Italians”, he wrote on Facebook, adding that “the government is in contact with international organizations and with allied countries, is doing and will do everything to guarantee the safety and security of our citizens. We are working to ensure that a lasting truce is reached between the parties in conflict and respected by all”.

During an electoral initiative for the municipal authorities this morning in Siena, Tajani explained that “the situation of Italians living in Khartoum is very complicated”, underlining that “all our compatriots in Khartoum are in contact with the embassy, ​​many are already in the embassy headquarters which is also able to provide food and water, and even fuel, in order to be able to stay in dignified conditions”.

“I hope that the large infrastructures that are useful to the people of Sudan will be respected – he continued -, therefore that the two parties who are fighting do not damage the Sudanese people. I repeat, we are working so that a lasting truce can be reached” .

The BBC has found 24 points in Khartoum where the army and paramilitaries are fighting: eight are south of the bend in the Blue Nile and west of the airport, therefore in a sector of the Sudanese capital where the Presidential Palace, the headquarters of the ‘army and, bro

the other, the Italian embassy.

Furthermore, the Sudanese army itself announced on Twitter that it had “found thousands of military uniforms of the armed forces in the Lamab camp”, underlining that “we fear that the rebels will exploit them to commit large-scale looting and looting, trying to blame the armed forces of the

crime. Our citizens need to be careful.”

