Sudan, the EU and the US prepare the evacuation of their citizens – Africa

The armed forces in Sudan have agreed to a 3-day truce starting tonight to allow citizens to celebrate Eid El Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, and facilitate humanitarian services. The announcement comes hours after the paramilitaries had put forward a proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire. The announcement of the armed forces comes on its Facebook page. “The military expects the rebels to respect all the requirements of the truce and to stop any military movement that compromises it”, reads on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the European Union is planning the evacuation of its citizens from the Sudanese capital Khartoum as soon as the security situation permits. “We are trying to coordinate an operation to evacuate our civilians from the city, whose situation is now at high risk. We are working on different options to evacuate people,” an EU official said. “At the moment, the assessment of those working on the ground, including the EU embassy, ​​is that there are no security conditions to proceed with an operation of this type”, he added, while the fighting between the army and the paramilitaries continues. “We are preparing to evacuate the embassy in Sudan if necessary, but we are not at that point yet.” This was stated by US national security spokesman John Kirby in a briefing with a small group of journalists.

Sudan, columns of smoke near Khartoum airport

An American citizen was killed in clashes in Sudan. The US State Department announced it, specifying that it is in contact with the family. At the moment there is no other information except that the man did not work for the US embassy in Khartoum. “We continue to stay in close contact with our embassy and our staff.”

A humanitarian worker of the IOM, the International Organization for Migration, was killed in Sudan. The same UN agency reports this from Geneva in a statement, which specifies that “the vehicle in which he was traveling with his family was hit in an exchange of gunfire between the two warring parties”.

413 people died and 3,551 were injured in clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. This was announced by the World Health Organization.

Unicef ​​added that among the victims there are at least nine children killed and more than 50 injured.