Sudan, the first plane of evacuated Italians arrived in Italy

A total of 96 passengers, including 13 foreigners, returned thanks to the air bridge organized by Djibouti. Minister Tajani awaits them. The Italian embassy in Karthoum remains closed









While in Sudan the bloody civil war continues, at the military airport of Ciampino the Air Force Boeing 767 arrives the first of two aircraft on board Italian citizens evacuated from the African country. I am in everything 96 passengers, including 13 foreigners, to return thanks to the airlift organized by Djibouti. To welcome them on the track the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. For now the Italian embassy a Khartoum remains closed, but will probably remain operational at that of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia. Warring generals agreed a three-day ceasefire from midnight on April 25th.

Another 19 Italians (a group of

sub who was on a cruise) returned to Egypt on Saturday. ”

In Sudan s

A few Italians remained who didn’t want to leave: these are mostly representatives of

Ong and some missionaries who have decided to stay in Sudan. We will continue to follow them too closely,” Tajani explained.

Just before 20:30, on the runway of Khartoum military airport is

the second plane also took off C130 with “the last Italians” on board leaving Sudan.

The evacuees: “So much fear, but now we are safe” “A liberation. I was a little scared but I’m happy to be home, I thank everyone for their efforts. I don’t know if I would go back to Sudan”, says Costanza Matafù, 34, from Messina, who has just gotten off the flight that landed at Ciampino. His mother Aurora smiles: “Happy Liberation Day. We have seen death all around us, but now we are safe. It is very dangerous there. We have heard the sound of bombs and gunfire. I did not expect it. We had heard of soldiers but We didn’t think this would happen. We’re shocked, we’ve never had such an experience.”

The testimonials Anna, on the other hand, had lived in Khartoum “for a lifetime – she says – an indescribable situation. I am very sad for those who remain. We were helped by the embassy, ​​it wasn’t difficult. We have an Italian restaurant there, part of our house was hit So we turned to the embassy, ​​they helped us”. “It all happened in a few hours,” says Francesco Cirelli, a 74-year-old Roman, retired from the oil sector. He lived in Khartoum in the Kafuri district, together with his doctor wife. “Nobody expected anything,” he adds, praising the organization of his return. He even finds the strength to joke: “The camp in Djibouti seemed like a holiday village”. Francesco reports a “feeling of danger, you hear the shots nearby, and then bombs, planes, anti-aircraft fire. I contacted the embassy with a special number. It was already closed, together with other strategic points such as the presidential palaces. Most of the fire was there.”

72 hour ceasefire US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said warring generals in Sudan had agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting at midnight after previous offers to end the conflict quickly fell through. “Following intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire effective from midnight on April 25, for a duration of 72 hours”.

