Sudan, the Parmesan surgeon Masini remains in Khartoum with most of the Emergency staff. Seven come back

There are 7 Emergency operators who have chosen to return to Italy with the evacuation convoy organized by the Italian embassy. Three of them had already planned to return, but had been blocked in the country since the clashes began. On the other hand, another 46 international Emergency workers have decided to stay in Sudan where they will continue their work in the hospitals of Khartoum, Nyala and Port Sudan.

“These are extremely difficult and tense days in Khartoum, but we have decided to stay here for the 81 patients being treated in our hospital. We cannot abandon them because they would risk their lives – explains the Parmesan surgeon Franco Masini, medical coordinator of the EMERGENCY Salam Heart Surgery Center in Khartoum -. Many Sudanese staff colleagues are still unable to go home for safety reasons and are sleeping in the hospital to give continuity of care to hospitalized patients.”

“In any case, I’m staying – confirms Masini to the Gazzetta di Parma -. In the end, 7 of them left Salam and luckily they arrived safely at the Italian personnel assembly point. There was concern about what could happen along the the street”.

“So far, none of our facilities and none of our staff have been directly attacked or threatened. Everyone decided individually whether to leave the hospital on the basis of an assessment of the precarious security conditions of the capital and the needs of the patients – adds Muhameda Tulumovic, coordinator of the EMERGENCY Program in Sudan -. Today the Mayo Pediatric Center remains closed, at the gates of the capital, where we could not have guaranteed any safety standards either for the staff or for the patients. We have resumed work in Nyala, South Darfur, where fighting has subsided in recent days. We are also continuing our activities in our Pediatric Center in Port Sudan, but the situation has always remained under control there.”

Emergency is present in Sudan with the Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum and with the pediatric centers in Mayo (Khartoum), Nyala (South Darfur) and Port Sudan where it offers free treatment to children under 14.