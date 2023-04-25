Sudan, the plane with the evacuated Italians landed at Ciampino – breaking latest news

Of Fabrizio Caccia

Among others, Foreign Minister Tajani and General Figliuolo were present to welcome the passengers. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Blinken has announced another 72 hours of truce in the African country

«Sunday morning we understood that we could not wait any longer, our ambassador Michele Tommasi told us: it is now, we have to move, let’s go to the airport. Let’s go alone. And we trusted him.” The Italians of Khartoum finally, after 9 days of pure terror, arrived at Ciampino.

The first group descends from Boeing 767 of the Air Force at half past eight in the evening, the flight from Djibouti he delayed but now I’m safe. The second flight on the C-130 will arrive later: 83 in all our compatriots returned from Sudan, with them 23 foreigners. They will never forget the last hours, those of the journey from the embassy to Wadi Seyydna airport, 30 km away: «We heard the echoes of the shootingsthere were wrecks of cars on the street, a huge fear», they say.

“In recent days A big bullet hit my room, I found it on the bed, it looked like a bomb», Costanza Matafù, 34, an international aid worker, tells her mother Aurora. “Mission accomplished, I’m tired but happy, we brought them back,” says General Giuseppe Faraglia, the commander of the special forces in the field in Sudan, embracing his superior, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who came to greet him at the airport.

Even Ambassador Tommasi is happy: «I already wanted to hug you on the phone, General, now I can do it directly, it was a perfectly planned operation», he says to Figliuolo, who reciprocates: «All thanks to you, Ambassador, you showed very strong nerves for the whole operation, as a true servant of the State». the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, calls Giorgia Meloni live: «Giorgia they have arrived, I'll pass you the ambassador». The premier congratulates Tommasi, 57, from Cosenza. Finally the relief, after the fear. Another of the Italians disembarked from the Boeing who witnesses the scene, approaches and adds: «In Khartoum I understood that Italy exists».

«I don’t want to say that you were heroes», adds Tajani, «but you did a great job». Tommasi refrained: “We simply did our duty, we are state officials, anyone at the Farnesina would have done the same.”

Then the foreign minister adds something about the operation: «I thanked the two leaders of Sudan (government and paramilitary, ed) for having respected the commitment they have made in respect of our country, guaranteeing that the Italian convoy passed without danger”. Certainly, intelligence work was also instrumental. Only one family, father, mother and a small child, was afraid to take the road to the airport at the last moment and chose to stay. Now we are considering how to bring them back.

“Very happy,” says a mother as she embraces her 32-year-old son, but she can’t give the name because she works for the Farnesina. The young diplomat, however, can no longer hide her emotion. «I was afraid of dying». It’s time to go: the Civil Protection minibuses will take them to a hotel to sleep Ostia. Thus ends the longest day: the high representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, estimates 31 flights and about 1,200 European civilians evacuated in 24 hours. And the flight from Sudan continues.

Tajani: «Proud to welcome our compatriots» «Happy and proud to welcome our compatriots returning from Sudan. Humanitarian, diplomatic and military operators who have once again done Italy a credit with commitment and dedication. Thanks to the Crisis Unit, the Ministry of Defense and Palazzo Chigi», Tajani then wrote on Twitter, sharing some photos of the arrival of the first group of evacuated people.

Crosetto: «Complex and risky operation, excellent work» The evacuation of the Italians from Sudan was a “very complex and risky operation,” said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. «All available resources have been used to secure the Italians present in Sudan, always working in close coordination with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The applause and gratitude of the whole nation goes to the silent and constant work of our Army, Navy, Air Force and Arma dei Carabinieri. Professionalism, seriousness and an extraordinary sense of duty and of the State that are recognized by all”.

A new ceasefire Meanwhile, in the evening, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the generals at war in Sudan have agreed a new three-day ceasefire as of midnight today, after previous offers to end the conflict quickly failed. “Following intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire effective from midnight on April 24, for a duration of 72 hours,” Blinken said in a statement.