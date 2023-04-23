Home » Sudan, the US embassy evacuated | The plan for the repatriation of Italians is ready
Health

Sudan, the US embassy evacuated | The plan for the repatriation of Italians is ready

by admin

In Sudan, where clashes continue despite a truce agreed between the parties, the United States has completed the evacuation of its embassy staff. The families of diplomatic staff were also evacuated and the embassy was closed, at least temporarily. France, meanwhile, has launched an operation for the evacuation of its citizens and other allied countries, while the planes destined to bring back to Italy the compatriots who were stranded in the country.

Several foreign countries, not just Italy, are preparing the evacuation of thousands of their fellow citizens, even if Sudan’s main airport remains closed. The RSF has promised “full cooperation with all diplomatic missions, providing all the necessary means of protection and guaranteeing their safe return to their countries”. The group previously said it was ready to “partially” open “all airports” in Sudan to evacuate foreign nationals.

It was not possible to verify which airports RSF controls. The fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded, while the survivors face shortages of electricity and food. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has announced the “safe arrival” of 91 of its nationals along with others from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso. As the kingdom’s naval forces transported civilians across the Red Sea from Port Sudan to Jeddah, fighting has resumed in Sudan’s capital Khartoum after a temporary lull.

Almost total blockage of the internet As fighting between the army and a paramilitary group enters its second week, the internet has stopped working in most of the country. “Real-time network data shows a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan, with national connectivity dropping to just 2% of ordinary levels,” tweeted NetBlocks, a London-based organization that monitors access to internet all over the world.

See also  Whatsapp, finally goodbye to messages that make you feel ashamed; no one will notice

You may also like

Free pill, front of the no “Already this...

Corona News: Health insurance companies do not yet...

it’s not always possible! Read well in which...

Stress makes you age faster, but regular physical...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Missiles on Kharkiv. Moscow-Berlin...

Empoli-Inter, Inzaghi makes total turnover: 9 changes ready....

“This must fail, it must be arrested. The...

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, a man arrested –...

Lazio-Turin, Sarri protests: ok Ghersini’s management, Rocchi does...

Can poison the body! Why you shouldn’t drink...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy