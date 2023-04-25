Home » Sudan: WHO, virus laboratory taken, biological risk – Last Hour
Sudan: WHO, virus laboratory taken, biological risk – Last Hour
(ANSA) – GENEVA, APR 25 – The World Health Organization said fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan have occupied a central public laboratory that contains samples of diseases, including polio and measles, creating a ” extremely, extremely dangerous.”

“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health laboratory … by one of the warring parties,” Nima Saeed Abid, WHO representative in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video link.

