Sudan: WHO, virus laboratory taken, biological risk – Last Hour

(ANSA) – GENEVA, APR 25 – The World Health Organization said fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan have occupied a central public laboratory that contains samples of diseases, including polio and measles, creating a ” extremely, extremely dangerous.”



“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health laboratory … by one of the warring parties,” Nima Saeed Abid, WHO representative in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video link.



