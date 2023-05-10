– Sudden changes in temperature: what to do to avoid getting sick when the weather changes

Rain, wind, temperatures drop sharply even by more than 10 degrees all over Italy. After months of drought and spring that has peeped out for a few days, the cold has returned with downpours and clear spells that will alternate for days. The weather will remain unstable for the whole of next week as well. With the sudden changes in temperature they are in ambushor coldstonsillitis, sinusitis, hoarseness, flu and headache. So how can we protect our body and avoid getting sick?