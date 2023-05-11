sudden death changes everything

Terra Amara advances, May 15-21, a sudden death surprises and the shadow falls on Demir.

The episodes of Terra Amara, the Turkish soap that has achieved great success, scheduled for next week will not be quiet at all. There will be many twists that will characterize the next episodes, including Gaffur who will see Gulten with Cetin and will go on a rampage at Sanye who will reveal to her husband of the violence suffered by her sister by Ercument and that Yilmaz killed him for this.

This will cause concern to Hunkar e Demir that knowing Gaffur’s long tongue they will fear the consequences. However this truth brought to the surface will be able to convince Gaffur to accept the relationship of Gulten and Cetin. Gaffur will become close friends with Cetin.

However there will be a made even more striking that will characterize the life of Demir, will be accused of something terrible that could lead to serious consequences.

Terra Amara, scandal overwhelms Demir

In the next episodes of Terra Amara we will see the Attorney Julide reopen the case of Demir’s late cousin Ercument because he will receive an anonymous letter accusing Demir Yaman of killing him as he allegedly took advantage of his wife Zuleyha. Hunkar’s son will panic and in anguish I will think of telling the truth and accusing Yilmaz.

Meanwhile Hunkar e Fekeli they suspect that behind the anonymous letter is Mujgan’s aunt, Behice who is insinuating herself into their lives more and more trying to wreak havoc. But Behice will seem completely unrelated to the facts, she will not be interested in the story at all.

With regard to Muggandoctor and Yilmaz’s wife will always be on the verge of a major nervous breakdown because of Zuleyha and I’ll secretly film her and Yilmaz embracing, ignoring the fact that the two were just talking about what happened with Ercument since Yilmas he will reveal the truth to her.

Also the Yaman family will be close to the scandal for the rumors of the alleged violence suffered by Zuleyha. So they will have to try to find a solution to defend the woman’s reputation. Hunkar will try to arrange a meeting with Fekeli and Yilmaz to discuss the matter, but it won’t be easy for Demir to accept. You won’t want to see your rival, much less agree with him. We will see what decision Demir Yaman will make and what Mujgan will do instead of the video shot without the knowledge of Yilmaz and Zuleyha. Meanwhile, a serious accident will also occur that will involve all the protagonists.

