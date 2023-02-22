74% of cardiovascular pathologies that can lead to sudden death during a sporting activity have been diagnosed in children under 16 years of age. A recent one reveals it studio of the University of Padova and of the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana which it monitored 22.324 young athletes between the ages of 7 and 18, who have been subjected over the years to 65.397 medical evaluations, with the aim of evaluating the impact of sports medical screening in the prevention of sudden deaths. And it emerged that thanks to the Italian screening model, lives have potentially been saved 69 young athletes: lo 0,3% of young people who play sports have a cardiovascular condition that puts them at risk of a serious cardiac event. The study was published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal under the guidance of the team of Dr Patrick Sartodirector of Sports Medicine of Ulss 2.

Why frequent screening is important

«Our screening modality differs from that proposed in other countries such as the United Kingdom, where young football players are subjected to a single cardiovascular evaluation at the age of 16», explains Sarto, underlining how in Italy athletes are instead taken in charge at a very young age and repeat the evaluation every year. This allows you to be able to identify as soon as possible any cardiovascular disease at risk of sudden death during physical activity. “When – adds the researcher – the first evaluation is not able to highlight the pathology, subsequent checks are essential”. And he added: «Come on 22.324 evaluated sportsmen, only one suffered from cardiac arrest during sports, and survived thanks to cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the use of the defibrillator. As for sudden cardiac arrests, Sarto reports that these are very complex cases because “despite the many tests performed, it has not yet been possible to identify the cause”.

