Sudden paralysis in one arm, 39 year old rescued at Major – Medicine

At the end of July, a 39-year-old woman arrived in the emergency room at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna with pain in an arm that had become cyanotic, correctly identified by the triage staff with an orange emergency code. After having performed all the diagnostic and clinical tests in the emergency room – explains the Local Health Authority of Bologna – within two hours the patient was in the operating room where she underwent a double thrombectomy, aimed at reopening the subclavian artery . Triggering cause of acute ischemia in the left upper limb, the presence of an extra cervical rib, of which the woman was unaware (arterial upper thoracic outlet syndrome).





A few days after the urgent operations, thanks to a third vascular surgery operation in collaboration with the team of vertebral surgeons, the accessory rib was removed and the functionality and integrity of the artery affected by ischemia were restored using a prosthetic graft.





The anesthetic management of the interventions was entrusted to an expert anesthetist.





Two weeks after the bad adventure – underlines the Ausl – the lady will be able to return home to her family and resume her daily activities without any deficit in the left upper limb.



