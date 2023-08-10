Home » Sudden paralysis in one arm, 39 year old rescued at Major – Medicine
Health

Sudden paralysis in one arm, 39 year old rescued at Major – Medicine

by admin
Sudden paralysis in one arm, 39 year old rescued at Major – Medicine

At the end of July, a 39-year-old woman arrived in the emergency room at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna with pain in an arm that had become cyanotic, correctly identified by the triage staff with an orange emergency code. After having performed all the diagnostic and clinical tests in the emergency room – explains the Local Health Authority of Bologna – within two hours the patient was in the operating room where she underwent a double thrombectomy, aimed at reopening the subclavian artery . Triggering cause of acute ischemia in the left upper limb, the presence of an extra cervical rib, of which the woman was unaware (arterial upper thoracic outlet syndrome).


A few days after the urgent operations, thanks to a third vascular surgery operation in collaboration with the team of vertebral surgeons, the accessory rib was removed and the functionality and integrity of the artery affected by ischemia were restored using a prosthetic graft.


The anesthetic management of the interventions was entrusted to an expert anesthetist.


Two weeks after the bad adventure – underlines the Ausl – the lady will be able to return home to her family and resume her daily activities without any deficit in the left upper limb.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Nintendo Switch design origin: gaining reputation from sharing happiness-INSIDE

You may also like

Mastering Carbohydrates: Cooking and Combining Techniques for Lowering...

Life expectancy: Women and men are converging significantly

Murder in Mestre, found with the skull smashed...

Have younger looking skin? Just double the orgasms

Microplastics have even reached the heart

New spaces inaugurated in the Emergency Department of...

The Italian Coffee Ritual: A Cultural Icon and...

here’s where to see shooting stars in Parma...

What to do if a loved one has...

Tumors: 3-4 minutes of intense physical activity reduce...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy