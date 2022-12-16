Drug shortages and flu infections boom. For pharmacies it is the perfect storm: demand has skyrocketed, while the production of some medicines suffers stops and slowdowns. Lack of antibiotics and syrups, especially those for children. To raise the alarm is Eugene Leopardipresident of Fedefarma Lazio: «We are in difficulty, there are companies that have closed orders, some medicines are systematically missing. We are forced to say no to mothers who ask us for antibiotics for their child knowing they are creating discomfort ».

Shortage of medicines: nowhere to be found syrups and antibiotics

In fact, on its website Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) reports a shortage of over three thousand drugs, among these also some commonly used to fight the flu. “Miss the Clenilused for the aerosol, lacks theamoxicillin which is a broad-spectrum antibiotic also used for ear infections and sore throats and also of different types of syrups and mucolytics, such as Panacef» explains Leopardi. The situation of pediatric medicines is particularly worrying: «While for adults the pharmacist can direct towards substitute molecules, for children it is more difficult because they cannot take all pharmaceutical forms and need lower dosages».

Production problems

The cause of the shortage of medicines is due to the increase in demand but above all also to production difficulties of companies. There are problems in sourcing the molecules and packaging materials (from aluminum to glass), as well as the increase in energy costs due to the war in Ukraine. «With the increase in costs, producing some drugs is not cost-effective for companies, because the selling price set is too lowas in the case of the antibiotic Amoxicillin which costs 3.27 euros per pack» explains Leopardi.

“Forced to say no to parents”

«Often we don’t even know the reasons for the shortage of a given drug, we are the last link in the chain. AIFA reports planned shortagesbut right now they are also happening sudden stops in the production cycle. At a certain point, without warning, the product no longer arrives» says Leopardi, who with Federfarma reported the problem to Aifa and is awaiting a response. “We find ourselves defenseless and we have to say no which we are sorry to say because we put families in difficulty”.

At Christmas the situation could get worse

Production problems with some drugs have been known for months, but now the situation has worsened as demand has increased due to the flu peak. And, according to Leopardi, the situation will not improve in the next few weeks: «There will also be slowdowns in the distribution due to the Christmas holidays, precisely on the days when the flu peak is expected»

