We now know that certain conditions, such as advanced age, obesity, diabetes and certain genetic characteristics predispose to severe forms of covid. But what are they – if any – protective factors, which keep SARS-CoV-2 and its complications at bay? According to a number of studies, suffer from allergies it may make the risk of contracting Covid less likely. If it seems a bit counterintuitive, you are not alone: ​​in the first months of the pandemic, allergic people, especially those suffering from asthma, were considered more vulnerable to the consequences of covid, at the time considered a primarily respiratory disease. But this conviction then fell away.

rarer infections. Several scientific papers published in recent months have found that various types of allergies, from food allergies to allergic asthma, through to atopic dermatitis (a recurrent inflammation of the skin more frequent in allergic subjects) are associated with a risk significantly less to get sick with covid in the first place. How can this sort of protection be explained? Behavioral reasons were initially thought: especially in the early days of CoViD-19, asthmatic people may have used greater caution in risky situations, fearing health repercussions. But this explanation does not “hold” when one thinks of other allergies, such as those associated with atopic dermatitis or the consumption of certain foods.

Access denied. A more convincing hypothesis concerns the intrinsic characteristics of cells. To make its way into the host’s organism, SARS-CoV-2 uses a specific cell gate, a receptor called ACE2. People who express this protein in abundance are therefore also more susceptible to covid: this applies for example to those who smoke, to those suffering from hypertension or diabetes – all conditions also associated with a higher risk of covid. in forma grave.

Conversely, a condition called chronic inflammation type 2, which is the basis of many allergies, reduces the expression of ACE2 receptors in the respiratory tract, and therefore closes the doors in the face of the coronavirus when it tries to contagion. In this way, the chances of infection are reduced. It is the most convincing explanation, although not the only one. For example, people with respiratory allergies also produce more mucus, a substance that could help keep pathogens out. See also Carbohydrates, cardiovascular diseases, tumors: the diet-inflammation link