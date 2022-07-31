Listen to the audio version of the article

Salvatore Iaconesi was no ordinary person. He had the ability to see beyond the obvious, to create new connections and to invent different ways. He was a great scientist, an experimenter, a curious person, an enthusiast: he was a hacker with a punk attitude. It is no coincidence that he found in Art the space of freedom to explode all his imaginative and creative qualities.

The meeting with Oriana Persico, companion and her symbiont, has further sensitized him to the themes of ecology and together they pushed to explore social issues up to synthesize the artistic path of a life in the New Living, meta-performance that proposes new alliances with artificial intelligence and computation, where data becomes an existential and not a purely technical element, transforming itself into lights, music, sounds, shapes, to increase our sensitivity towards the other players in the ecosystem.

The first computer games at the age of 12, the LinuxClub in Via Libetta in Rome, Art is Open Source. Then La Cura, the global performance that Salvatore started in 2012 following the arrival of brain cancer, to regain possession of one’s body and identity by creating an open source participatory treatment (which he also told on the pages of Nòva, ndr). The creation of HER-She Loves Data, a Cultural Research Center, with the creation of the first poietic work, an invention that physically contains the conceptual innovation exploded in the 11 points of the Nuovo Abitare.

Salvatore Iaconesi’s poetics is not only a visionary creative act but it is also a profound and necessary political act that must be disseminated, explained and practiced. He indicates a possible way to avoid the extractive drift of data and the inhuman use of artificial intelligence, orienting towards the radical change that man and society need for their very survival.

The world is deeply ill, yet it has not yet understood that its fragility can become its strength only by embracing uncertainty andunknown unknown that is, the impossibility of knowing what should happen due to the lack of knowledge: an inevitable condition that levels all humans and other living beings and leads us to revolutionize the order of priorities, without competition, without expectation; welcoming suffering and death to imagine and build solidarity, economies and moving together (being moved).