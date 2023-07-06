Sugar, the right recommended daily dose: how much to use

Many foods contain sugar, but it is not necessary in our diet at all. And, if not dosed correctly, it is very harmful.

There is a lot of talk about the problems related to a diet rich in sugars and how beneficial it is for health to reduce the quantity as much as possible by adopting a healthy eating style, but is it really that simple to take the right daily dose of this substance? Actually no and the goal of our article is to try to understand how distorted the perception of the amount of sugar contained in some foods can be.

Let’s start from the assumption that too much sugar increases the level of glucose in the blood in a harmful way and this causes serious pathologies starting with diabetes. Within the right limits, however, glucose is used to satisfy the body’s energy needs. However, this can already be found in foods such as fruit and vegetables, so in many cases all the sugar contained in other foods is superfluous and harmful. As recommended by WHO, in one day you should never exceed the threshold of 10% or 50 g of sugar for women and 70 g for men.

Sugar, beware of ‘unsuspected’ foods: many don’t know it, but they contain it in excess

Wanting to be even more precise, the ideal would be to stay within 5% or 25 g per day, but this objective is almost never feasible in practice given the presence of sugar in many drinks and foods. What you have to keep in mind is that ultra-processed foods do not serve the purpose of nutrition while providing many calories. If the sugar exceeds the amount our body really needs to function properly, it turns into fat and fat brings with it a whole series of problems such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseaseecc.

Sugar, the right recommended daily amount: how much to use (TantaSalute.it)

Some foods have excess sugar doses but few are aware of it: this is the case, for example, of biscuits and honey, commonly considered beneficial for health. In reality, even in this product the nutrients are far lower than the amount of sugar. To avoid abusing it, therefore, one should read the labels carefully.

According to many scholars, then, even cane sugar would be misleading from this point of view: it would have the same nutritional values ​​as white sugar as it is simple white sugar that is colored brown thanks to molasses. There is therefore no difference between the recommended dose of brown sugar and that of white sugar.

A separate discussion must be made for sweeteners, which are, yes, less caloric and therefore particularly suitable for losing weight, but which create addiction in those who consume them encouraging the consumption of other sweet foods. Better to learn to do without these substances by getting used to the true taste of each food or drink.

