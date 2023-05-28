Home » Sugar: Why the sweet temptation makes us sick
Health

Sugar: Why the sweet temptation makes us sick

by admin
Sugar: Why the sweet temptation makes us sick

by Constanze Loeffler

28.05.2023, 18:04

1 Min.

For decades, studies have shown time and again that sugar makes us ill. Central to this: an increased insulin level, which slows down fat loss and fuels a vicious circle of cravings, food and weight gain.

People with type 2 diabetes often also have metabolic syndrome. Coincidence or logical consequence? If we eat a lot of easily digestible carbohydrates without giving our body a break from eating in between, our blood sugar level is constantly elevated. Insulin spikes to lower blood sugar. However, insulin not only lowers blood sugar, it also slows down the breakdown of fat and ensures that the liver, for example, stores excess sugar as fat.

See also  New chance on "pill" for men

You may also like

Social and health workers, maxi competition in hospital:...

New Dacia Spring 2023, the city car evolves...

a 28-year-old and two minors died, one seriously...

Improving sleep quality thanks to stretching: 5 exercises...

Vitamin D, refueling at the table: here’s which...

Today’s match is now LIVE

Which vegetables do not like coffee grounds: be...

730, last call to get reimbursed already with...

Chicken fricassee with basmati rice | > –...

Dhanurasana with elastic band: how to do it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy