In this article I will talk about an important scientific study concerning the relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and fruit juices and the development of cancer. This study is very recent and due to the importance it has in public health prevention and protection policies, it was also reported on the thematic site of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to food security and nutrition.

Consumption of sugary drinks increased by more than 40% from 1990 to 2016. The negative effects of these products on the heart and blood vesselsi have been extensively studied and are well known today. These drinks are associated with an increased risk of overweight and obesity; a higher incidence of type 2 diabetes (regardless of adiposity and the presence of overweight); increased risk of hypertension and death from heart disease. In 2010, Professor Singh and his colleagues estimated that of all worldwide annual deaths from diabetes and cardiovascular disease, approximately 178,000 were attributable to the consumption of sugary drinks.

However, they are less well known the effects of the consumption of sugary drinks on cancer risk. To investigate the correlation between cancer risk and consumption of sugary drinks (including fruit juices), epidemiology researchers at the University of Paris analyzed data from more than 101,000 people included in the cohort of a large epidemiological study, known as French NutriNet-Santé (2009-2017). The conclusion they have come to is that drinking too many sugary sodas or fruit juices throughout the day is risky even since oncological point of view. The results of their study were published in the journal British Medical Journal.

The results of the study: reduce consumption

With the aim of finding any associations between the consumption of sugary drinks and the risk of getting cancer, the French scholars evaluated the participants’ answers to specific food questionnaires which also included questions on the consumption of sugary drinks and drinks sweetened with sweeteners artificial. The analysis showed that each increase of 100 ml per day in the consumption of sugary drinks is associated with an increase of 18% about the relative risk of developing cancer. Particularly the possibility of getting sick of breast cancer would increase by 22%. “The association with the risk of developing cancer in general is also confirmed for the consumption of juices containing 100% fruit, but was not observed in the case of soft drinks containing artificial sweeteners, perhaps due to too little data” the researchers add. According to the hypotheses of the authors, there may be at the basis of this effect weight gain caused by sugary drinks and their high glycemic index and loadwithout forgetting the presence of potentially dangerous additives. “Although to be confirmed in other studies and in different populations, these data suggest that the drastic reduction of sugary drinks could be an effective strategy for the prevention of cancer” conclude Chazelas and colleagues.

What is the relative risk that emerges from the studies?

In order to avoid too alarmist readings of these data emerging from the study, I want to specify that we are talking about an increase of 18% of relative risk to develop a tumor. The relative risk must be distinguished from the absolute risk: the absolute risk is identical for any individual and on any pre-existing health condition, beyond the fact that the person is healthy or obese, or already has cardiological pathologies, the relative risk is a datum that always referred to the starting risk that each individual has and which varies from person to person. Let me explain better: if a person is obese, this condition already entails a certain risk of developing a tumor pathology since obesity by itself is associated in many studies with favoring the onset of tumors, precisely because there is a condition of inflammation and fragility of the original and structural organism. Therefore, an 18% increase in developing cancer, as emerged from the study by French researchers, if referred to an obese patient means that assuming a basic risk of the obese person, let’s say 30%, the 18% increase refers to that 30%, that is, we are talking about 18% of 30, therefore the absolute value that results is 5.4. This individual, consuming sugary drinks regularly, increases his baseline risk (already present) of contracting cancer by 5.4%. The same goes for smokers or heavy drinkers of alcohol who already have a high risk of developing cancer. But if a person is healthy, not overweight, with no particular baseline risk for cancer, let’s say he has a baseline risk of 0.5% of developing cancer, starting to drink sugary drinks regularly, his relative risk is 18%. % calculated on 0.5 comes to a net increase of 0.09% of developing cancer. Its risk in absolute terms is 0.09%. It remains essentially a very low risk.

100% fruit juices were part of the study

I would like to underline the fact that 100% fruit juices were also studied in this study, the ones that many people believe to be healthier because marketing makes them believe so. These are juices to which no sugar or water is added, but which obviously already contain sugar fruit sugars. Table 1 which I report below, extracted from the study published on British Medical Journalshows which types of drinks were included in the study: 100% fruit juices (45%), then sugary drinks other than 100% fruit juices (36%) and artificially sweetened drinks (19%).

Conclusions

In a context where the World Health Organization and many states are discussing the implementation of a tax on sugary drinksthe results of this observational study based on a large prospective cohort suggest that higher consumption of sugary drinks is associated with the risk of general cancer and breast cancer in particular. Of note, 100% fruit juices were also associated with overall cancer risk in this study. If these findings were replicated in further large-scale prospective studies, and given the large consumption of sugary drinks in Western countries, these drinks would represent a modifiable risk factor for cancer prevention, beyond their established impact on cardiovascular health. Therefore public policies such as taxation and restrictions on the marketing of sugary drinks, which could potentially contribute to the reduction of cancer incidence, should be used with greater vigor despite the constant opposition of multinational producers and associated lobbies present in European institutions such as the European Parliament.

