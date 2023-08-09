Sugary drinks and liver cancer, study reveals possible link

MeteoWeb

“In postmenopausal women, compared with those who consume three or fewer servings of drinks sugary per month, people who consume one or more sugary drinks per day have rates more elevated Of cancer al liver and higher rates of death due to chronic liver disease“: this is what emerged from a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama). The research examined the data relating to almost 100,000 American women between the ages of 50 and 79 involved in a large research project (the Women’s Health Initiative). As part of the project, the participants had periodically answered a questionnaire on the consumption of sugary drinks. Over nearly 21 years of observation, 207 women developed liver cancer and 148 died of liver disease. Compared with those who consumed 3 or fewer servings of sugary drinks per month, those who consumed more than one serving per day had an 85% higher risk of developing liver cancer and a 68% higher risk of dying from liver disease. If drinks sweetened with artificial sweeteners were considered, the risk of cancer was instead 17% higher, while the differences in terms of mortality were eliminated.

The researchers, however, called for caution: the characteristics of the study are not such as to demonstrate a cause-and-effect relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and the onset of liver disease. However, the results deserve further investigation: “Future studies should confirm these findings and identify the biological mechanisms of this linkage,” they pointed out.

